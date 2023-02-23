A mother-son dessert duo recently rebranded their bakery in downtown Keene to carry on the legacy of the shop's founder, who was their mom and grandmother.
Mother Amy and son Avery Azif, both of Keene, reopened the pastry shop at 10 West St. as Keene on Cookies after temporarily closing at the end of last year. The Feb. 11 relaunch came just in time for Valentine's Day, with heart-shaped butter cookies and chocolate strawberries galore.
"We're trying to focus more on cookies and make our work life a little easier," Avery said. "We want to start pushing platters and stuff to offices, ... so I guess you could say we're more focused on the plates."
He said the two hope to offer delivery options soon after they go live with a website this summer and have a long-term goal of shipping baked goodies outside the area.
The shop will also continue to offer cake pops and cupcakes, and Amy said tea, iced and hot coffee, and hot chocolate are also available.
"We just want to be back, keep going and be strong," Amy said.
Victoria Azif, Amy's mother, opened the business as Keene Confections Pastry Shoppe about six years ago after moving to Keene from Tamarac, Fla. She died in October at age 77, after what her obituary describes as a career of teaching for 25 years across Broward County, Fla., before she moved to New Hampshire.
Avery said the family moved up from Florida after finding the Elm City on a road trip from the Sunshine State to Maine.
"We just fell in love with the downtown, and the community was very receptive," he said.
"[Victoria] had a café down in Florida for a while, but she had to close it down. ... In the back of her mind, she was always saying she wanted to open another bakery or a café."
Victoria's death meant a change of career for Amy, who said she had worked in several local factories before taking over the shop and making use of all she learned from her mom.
"She would sit out there and talk with people if she decorated cakes and was done," Amy recalled. "She didn't want to go home and do nothing, so she'd be very vocal with the community."
And Avery said being able to run Victoria's shop is "continuing her dream" with his mom.
"I grew up in the kitchen with my grandma learning how to cook and bake, and I've always had a knack for eating good food," he said. "... We feel amazing that the town loves us and they want to see us stay here."
The shop's regular hours remain the same after the reopening: Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but Amy said the store's phone number has changed and that customers can call 603-354-3011 for orders.
