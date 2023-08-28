WALPOLE — A hot dog staple in town will open nearly year-round beginning this winter.
Dog Daze, a food truck co-owned by Walpole couple and natives Ryan and Nicole Glover, had operated from April through October but now also plans to be open from early November to mid-March or early April — a period in which it was previously closed.
Closing for the winter "was fun, but there's really only so much Netflix you can watch at home, so we decided, why not stay open?' " Ryan Glover said.
The truck is in Walpole's North Meadow Plaza in the parking lot of Ocean State Job Lot. It has summer and fall hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays, and 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Wednesdays through Saturdays, but in the winter, Glover said the business will be open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
From 6-11 a.m., Dog Daze offers several breakfast items, and Glover noted that running in the winter will open up another weekday breakfast day with the addition of Tuesday morning. He expects this will be a hit with area residents and travelers like truckers, who park by Dog Daze to grab breakfast during its early hours.
Dog Daze plans to introduce its winter season operations for a day on Nov. 4 before the Glovers go on vacation and return to perform renovations to the truck to equip it for lower temperatures. It will then reopen for the rest of the season, excluding holidays, Nov. 21.
The truck features hot dog options like classic chili cheese dogs and sauerkraut dogs and more specialized menu items include the "Picnic Disaster" dog — which features baked beans, coleslaw and barbecue sauce — and the "Luau" dog — made up of fried Spam, pineapple and bacon.
"We sell cups of chili already, and we do biscuits and gravy in the morning, which has really been gaining popularity, so I think we're going to be selling a lot more of those as the seasons change," Glover said. "People want something that's going to sit like a brick in their stomach during the cold."
The prices and menu items will stay the same for the winter, and another thing that's not changing is the stand's cash-only model. Card payments are not accepted due to additional charges the business would incur during these transactions, Glover said.
"There's a bank right in the parking lot that has an ATM, so a lot of people run over there," he said. "When we get contractors and truckers that aren't from the area and they're obviously hungry, we end up [feeding them] on the house since it's 30 minutes in either direction to find other food depending on the time of day."
A decades-old business, Glover and Nicole, his wife, purchased Dog Daze from Walpole couple Jim and Peg Charbonneau — Nicole's parents — about a year and a half ago to keep the tradition of a hot dog stand in Walpole alive. Glover said the town has consistently had different iterations of a hot dog vendor since the 1980s, and the Charbonneaus had run Dog Daze for about six years.
In June, Dog Daze was voted by WMUR viewers as having the "best hot dogs" in the state, beating out other contenders like Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach and Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Glover said he and Nicole were proud to earn the recognition and that it's brought people to Walpole and the stand in the months after Dog Daze claimed the title.
"For us to get No. 1 over other hot dog establishments that have been around for 40 years in places like Concord and Hampton Beach where they have a lot more people and a lot more exposure ... felt really awesome," he said.
He hopes the near-annual operations will keep that popularity steady throughout the winter, and in some ways, he said he's looking forward to running the truck during cooler months than in the summer.
"With so many steam tables and ovens in there, we're probably going to be comfortable for once," Glover said. "It gets to be about 120-130 degrees in there during the summer."
