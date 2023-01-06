WALPOLE — A couple native to the Monadnock Region want to make Alyson's Orchard, a farmstand and events venue, more of an annual business after buying it.
Adam and Taylor Naeck of Walpole officially bought the Alyson's property and business from founder Susan Jasse on Tuesday, according to documents from the Cheshire County Registry of Deeds.
For the Naecks, it's a purchase with a lot of personal significance. Adam said he grew up in Swanzey while Taylor is originally from Gilsum. The two have been regular visitors to the orchard since they were young and now as parents with their two daughters.
"I've been coming here since I was a kid, as long as I can remember, pulling up the big, long driveway with the bear out front waving, so there's childhood memories," Adam said. "We want to try to make this a place more open to families to come out and get out of the house and explore all year-round, not just in apple-picking season."
Jasse and her late husband, Bob, established Alyson's Orchard in the 1980s, according to the business' website. The orchard was named in memory of the youngest of Bob's seven children, who died in infancy, the site states.
"[The Naecks] are young and have energy, and I wish them all the best," Susan Jasse said Friday.
The property initially entered the real estate market in January 2020 with 350 acres on sale, The Sentinel previously reported, and Adam said they purchased the full 350 acres.
Before buying the orchard, Adam said he worked as a diesel mechanic repairing tractors and agricultural equipment while also running a pumpkin patch seasonally in Charlestown. He said Taylor was an occupational therapy assistant for the Fall Mountain Regional School District but added that the two have left their jobs to take on Alyson's full-time.
"This past summer ... we were discussing with our real [estate agent] some different business ideas than the mechanic things ... and she said Alyson's [was] available," Adam said, later adding the sale was a six-month process. "We just felt a connection right from the minute we knew it was available."
Adam said he and Taylor want to build upon the orchard's history, and they don't intend to rename the business. He said they're already looking at the full year ahead for events, with the first being the Ashuelot Concert Series in February.
"During April and May, there's 10,000 trees that are blooming full of flowers; it is drop-dead gorgeous out here," he said.
The couple plan to renovate the orchard's event center as their first project, upgrading the bridal suite and adding exterior decks around the facility, Adam said, and he mentioned they also want to expand inventory of the farmstand store. The Naecks plan to complete the bridal suite project by April, when the first wedding will be held at the orchard under their ownership.
Adam said most current full-time employees are staying on, while a few people from his diesel mechanic business plan to join him and Taylor at the orchard.
"I'm excited to be able to offer so many new things here and have people come out and enjoy [Alyson's]," Adam said.
