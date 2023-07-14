A pair of one-man coffee startups in Alstead and Keene may have blended at a recent pitching event, but the two are bringing different perspectives to the Monadnock Region’s coffee scene.
The startups, East Alstead Roasting Co. and Coronis Coffee Roasters, were both featured at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship’s latest Food Business Lab Pitch Event on June 29. The two companies participated in seven weeks of business coaching meetings and pitched their plans in the final event.
Overlooking a brook in East Alstead, Owen Miller operates a large industrial coffee-roasting machine out of his family’s home in a room that was once his father, Randy’s, printmaking space. Later, the space was Miller’s bedroom, before he converted it into his coffee studio.
Miller’s business, aptly named after where he brews, launched in April 2020, following a career in craft-beer brewing that took him across the Atlantic Ocean to Europe after college, and then across the country to San Francisco when he returned to the United States.
“I moved to San Francisco and was only there like a year and a half, but I was working at a really awesome café and roasting company there called Four Barrel Coffee,” Miller said from a porch just outside of his coffee room. “That’s where I really learned about coffee. I was a barista, but then I moved into roasting a little bit toward the end.”
He was then offered a coffee brewing job at A Baked Joint, a café in Washington, D.C., where he took a deep dive into coffee roasting and worked until he moved back to East Alstead near the end of 2019. He cited “burnout from exhaustion” working in a large city and wanting to be closer to family as reasons for his return.
Miller said his coffee differs from other regional roasters as it focuses primarily on light blend coffee. His coffee bags give a full overview of where the beans, which are sourced from fair trade producers in Africa and South America, come from.
“I’m offering a rotating selection of super juicy, super high-quality, balanced, crisp, complex coffees from single origin [sources],” he said. “I buy my coffee through smaller importers who I trust to actually do the work of building the relationship with farmers and their properties.”
East Alstead Roasting Co. coffee can be found locally at the Harrisville General Store, the Concord and Putney, Vt., food co-ops and close to home at Alstead’s Orchard Hill Breadworks. Miller’s coffee is also sold in Brattleboro at the town’s farmers market each Saturday and at health and wellness shop The Good Spot.
It can also be found in South Portland, Maine, where Miller sells at bakery Night Moves Bread. He ships anywhere in the contiguous United States, with a subscription option available for customers to get repeat coffee.
He started his business with a homemade device he created that used a heat gun, flour sifter and drill with a hose clamp to roast coffee, then bought a more formal electric roaster, which he used until last December.
He acquired the industrial roasting machine he now uses in exchange for selling his coffee at a discount to his former workplace, A Baked Joint. Miller said the café fully financed the $70,000 cost of the roaster and custom installation in his family’s mid-1800s New England farmhouse.
He said the machine allows him to sell in much larger quantities than he would using the electric roaster, more than half of which is sold to the D.C. café.
“I started using it in December,” he said. “... I usually roast like twice a week, and I would say I roast maybe 150 pounds a week.”
Miller has long-term ambitions of getting people more directly involved with his coffee, opening a trailer and retooling his current space into a small espresso bar or brick-and-mortar shop open to the public.
“What I realistically need to do in the very immediate future is learn more about business stuff and getting my bookkeeping in shape,” Miller said.
Looking at coffee through a different lens is Coronis Coffee Roasters, run by namesake Timothy Coronis, a former optician at the now-shuttered Cheshire Medical Center Optical Shop.
In describing his business, Coronis, of Keene, noted his more than two decades in optometry as influential experience in his approach to coffee roasting.
“I worked manufacturing lenses, helping patients so they have an understanding of their own vision and being able to explain it to others,” he said. “My mission with coffee is to bring the coffee to you to enjoy.”
His plans are mostly conceptual as of early July, but he said he’s in talks with local businesses about selling his coffee beans. He began laying the framework for his venture last month.
He’s all about variety in coffee and how people brew their beans. And he’s interested in making his coffee business inclusive not just of selling varieties of beans, but also informing people on how brewing processes work with live demonstrations at local events.
He showed off a collection of coffee pots he’s amassed in photos from the years he’s brewed coffee as a hobby, ranging from vacuum pots to percolators.
“The percolator killed the vacuum pot, because [with] a percolator, you push a button — very 1950s — you put the appropriate amount of water, you would put this over your stove, and that, my friend, is your coffee filter,” he explained.
Coronis also grows his own coffee plants, taking mindful care of the sprout until it flowers. Though some might not consider New Hampshire an ideal place to raise a coffee plant, with enough time and attention Coronis grew coffee cherries, essentially seedlings, sourced from Peru in his yard.
“I planted them and seven years later I got flowers,” Coronis said. “... I had a place that had good skylights, and I bought a 4-inch pot at Michaels and monitored it daily.”
He appeared at the recent pitch event to share his vision of coffee roasting and to seek more awareness for his business.
“[I’m already selling] a tiny bit and ready to do more,” Coronis said.
