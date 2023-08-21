“This is a big undertaking … I’ve never had to hire an architect or an engineer before to design the plans,” Garza, of Brattleboro, said. “That took some time, and then they had to go back and forth getting the plans drawn and you have to submit to the [city] for review.”
It has been a learning experience, Garza, 36, said. Due to the delays, subcontractors and contractors he had hired moved onto other projects and came back when their schedules lined up, he added.
“I’m super grateful, because I think experience is the best teacher, so this is teaching me, and I’m taking notes to be prepared.”
Garza is already offering his menu at a food truck in the parking lot of the site of the future restaurant at 60 Island St. He also owns brick-and-mortar locations in Brattleboro and Greenfield, Mass.
The work left to be done in Keene is on a five-week schedule, he said. Equipment like the kitchen hood still needs to be installed, and a couple more walls need to be finished. Shelves, tables and the cleaning and prep area still need to be built, he added.
After everything is installed, he said he and his team will do the finishing work to put signage on the building and get fire and health inspections done, as well as ensure equipment works.
Garza said he plans for the restaurant to seat 20 to 30 people and offer drive-thru pickup for online orders. He’s looking to hire 22 more people to add part-time and full-time employees to his current staff of eight.
“We’re really trying to buckle down that in the next couple of weeks,” Garza said. “Our base pay starts at $16 to $18 for entry-level.”
When the restaurant opens, there will be a grand opening, Garza said. However, he doesn’t have a set-in-stone date yet.
In the meantime, Garza still offers his tacos, burritos, bowls and salads at the Island Street food truck. Tito’s also offers online ordering, he added.
Keene residents will be able to order on DoorDash in a couple of weeks, he said.
Garza is looking forward to his restaurant becoming a place where people find a “consistent, delicious burrito,” as well as a comfort spot. He added that the organic corn tortillas, smoked cheddar and smoked chipotle sour cream are all sourced locally.
“We really pride ourselves on not being the biggest, or the fastest growing, or anything like that,” Garza said. “We just want to be the best at customer service and quality food.”
