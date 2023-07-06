Precision ball bearings maker Timken Super Precision, based in North Canton, Ohio, recently entered into a $13.8 million federal agreement to boost production at its Keene facility.
The U.S. Department of Defense announced June 20 it is partnering with Timken's Keene plant, at 7 Optical Ave., to increase manufacturing of high-precision ball bearings for defense and aerospace systems.
Ball bearings are a type of tool and machinery component that carry loads and reduce rotational friction between two objects, and are made up of one or more rows of balls between two rings, known as raceways. Precision ball bearings are used in high-speed applications to ensure better control and predictability of objects' movements.
Scott Schroeder, Timken's corporate communications manager, wrote in a June 30 email to The Sentinel that funding from the federal agreement is already available for use. He said the company received a Technology Investment Agreement, which he distinguished from a grant.
"A portion of the funds are immediately available and will be used to make operational and technological improvements at our Keene facility, including upgrading equipment and operator training," he said.
As part of the agreement, Timken will make an $11 million capital investment for the equipment and training upgrades, the defense department said in a news release.
The funds come from a federal program called the Defense Production Act (DPA) Title III and were appropriated to the program from this year's Ukraine Supplemental Act, which provides emergency funding to support Ukrainian military efforts in that country's war with Russia.
"We're currently hiring for hourly and salary positions across first, second and third shifts at our Keene facility," Schroeder said.
Among positions for which Timken is seeking employees are manufacturing and quality engineer roles; electronics, machine and nondestructive testing technicians; and a manufacturing supervisor.
Schroeder did not specify what equipment and training would be improved in using the funds, and declined to say how many people the Keene facility employs.
In a statement about the agreement, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said the Granite State's economy is built on a manufacturing industry that supports the nation's defense thanks to companies like Timken.
"The Department of Defense's decision to enter into an agreement with Timken to increase production of high-precision ball bearings at their Keene facility is testament to the important work Timken does in support of a number of our most important defense programs," Shaheen said.
A senior member of the Senate's Armed Services, Appropriations and Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, Shaheen expressed enthusiasm for the agreement's recognition of Timken's work.
"... It's a boon for our local economy as well as our national security," she said. "I look forward to seeing Timken expand and upgrade their facilities at such a critical time for the U.S. to lead on advanced aerospace and defense systems."
Those interested in applying for a job at Timken's Keene facility can find open positions on the company's website at https://www.careers.timken.com/search and entering Keene into the location box.
