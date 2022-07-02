Leadership research has finally scaled back the search for more “leader characteristics.” Today, the characteristics of a leader are so numerous that anyone can be a leader. The list indicates that for decades, the focus was on the leader alone — usually men. With the growing numbers of women leaders, the research focused on how different their skills are when compared to men. And today, Gen Z is ready to enter leadership positions with more of a collegial focus.
The new leadership emphasis is on the relationship between leaders and their people. The people who do the work are part of the leadership process. It’s fertile territory and the evidence is mounting that good leaders have positive relations with the people who execute well (and even with people who don’t execute well). The leadership process is about lifting all people up.
Susan and Tom Kuzmarski have written what is a must read for everyone in business. Called “Lifting People Up,” it’s filled with evidence-based practices designed to bring people to their ultimate contribution in any organization. It puts leadership in a new light.
They call it “peopleship.”
The peopleship process is rooted in seven core beliefs:
An effective leader exhibits these core beliefs.
Great leaders reach out and serve others.
The best leaders have compassion and create partnerships, relationships and trust.
Effective leaders build people up, cheer them on, and root for them.
Great leaders recognize achievements, praise often, and reward frequently.
Successful leaders emphasize the strengths of others and communicate them regularly.
Great leaders are self-aware, understand who they are and help others discover and nurture their own leadership qualities.
The book then expands on these core values and the evidence-based practices that lift people up.
Leaders know how to encourage people to help each other especially those not performing well. There is a new cultural emphasis on cooperation and collaboration among colleagues. Each member of the team knows what to do to lift each other up to great success. What a culture that would be to work within.
I’ve been writing about the importance of leadership as a process for years. Now you can see in this book what’s needed today to have engaged, focused and contributing people.
Where’s profit in all of this? It is the indirect result of raising people to their highest level of collaborating and coordinating with each other to exceed business goals. Putting into practice what the Kuzmarskis have detailed would not make it the least bit “lonely at the top.”
