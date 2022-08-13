Every business company has projects to complete. Whether large or small, they utilize the resources available to carry them out. It’s not necessarily an easy task to complete, but with the right skills the projects can run swiftly to conclusion.
In general, there are four stages of a project’s lifecycle. These include:
Phase 1: Initiating the project. Setting the goals and scope of the project and identifying the resources necessary to complete it.
Phase 2: Planning how the project work will flow to achieve the goals.
Phase 3: Execute and complete the work. Here you put the plan into action and measure progress.
Phase 4: Close project and evaluate results. This is the most important phase. Why? Because it includes communicating results and assessing the success of the project. Did it do what the project said it would?
As you read each phase, can you see what skills are important to exercise?
At the top of the list is communication. This is a constant skill and process for project managers. Time management is another skill near the top of the list. Negotiating for resources especially in the early stages of the project although negotiating never stops especially on large capital projects. Critical thinking is a must for project evaluation. Asking the right questions throughout the entirety of the project makes evaluation a lot easier. The evaluation assures that projects in the future learn from the mistakes of the past.
With remote workers there can be a challenge of motivating them to contribute at their peak. Though, frequent communication and observation pf their performance will help. The expectations are the same for remote site and the people who work in the project room at the office.
A large percent of the workforce is 60 years and older. This includes experienced talent in science, technology, engineering, and math.
The need for more STEM resources is extremely high, not only for staffing new projects but also for the management of the whole business including new projects.
Other considerations include the following:
Actively seek people who have the skills identified above. Also consider a few people with skills from other companies. The retirement workforce deserves a very close look in staffing projects.
At Phase 4, it is vital that when the project closes out you first evaluate it by asking each project person what can be done differently to improve the results and efficiency. Did it waste money or invest it in a future success? Improvements are suggested to enhance all future projects.
The biggest improvement can be felt in not trying to complete the project too quickly by investing too much in the beginning leaving not enough to complete the project! Be careful to monitor the project by expending its capital wisely as planned and evenly throughout the project.
