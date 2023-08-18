WEST SWANZEY — When local businesswoman Sara Pratt took over the former Secord's Creami Cone in 2021, renaming it to Village Creami-Cone, she didn't anticipate the ice cream stand becoming the anchor for a bunch of other stores that now make up the rest of the plaza.
As drivers pass through town, they can see the five businesses line Route 10, from 919 to 931 West Swanzey Road. The plaza features Village Creami-Cone, Swanzey Oil, crafts shop Donna's Rustic Barn and discount store Gracie Land.
Home decor businesses Milkweed & Fiddlehead and Olde Glory Antiques, which share the same owner and retail space, have also been a part of the plaza since Pratt's ownership, but they are permanently closing Saturday. The existing Gracie Land will expand its store floor by extending into the soon-to-be-vacant space.
"This whole plaza has been known for secondhand shops and antiques," said Pratt, of Winchester, noting that she sought to continue that tradition after taking over the property from former owner Shelley Secord.
Shelley became the sole owner of the namesake Secord's Creami Cone and the plaza after her husband, Bob, died in April 2021.
New to the plaza is West Swanzey Meats, a butcher shop which Pratt said owner Dan Lussier opened recent in a vacant space. It takes up the last of the six commercial spaces at the plaza, all of which are occupied with the meat market moving in, Pratt said.
"It will be a traditional butcher shop with select cuts of meats cut right in front of you and deli sandwiches made to order [and] lunch items available as well," she said.
Pratt said she and her husband, Richard, purchased the ice cream business in 2021 from Shelley Secord, who had been running the stand with her husband since 1967.
"It was like a week or so before they were supposed to open for the summer season in 2021, and with a lot of memories with the two of them working, [Shelley] just decided she didn't want to open," Pratt said.
The Secords had known Pratt for a number of years, so Shelley proposed selling the ice cream stand to her. Pratt was pleased about the opportunity.
Pratt had worked as a nurse for 27 years total between Valley Regional Hospital in Claremont and later, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, but had grown weary of her career after being on the frontlines during the pandemic.
Within a few weeks of taking over, by May 2021, the Pratts had the stand up and running for the ice cream season.
"I didn't change a thing," Pratt said about her ownership of the ice cream business' offerings. "It worked well for 54 years, so why change anything? It's the exact same ice cream, same recipes and same products."
After a season of running the ice cream shop, Pratt bought the rest of the plaza property later in 2021. At the time, the shopping plaza only had two retail spaces, but Pratt has since split one of them into multiple to accommodate more stores.
Of the stores in the shopping center, Pratt highlighted Donna's Rustic Barn, owned and operated by Donna Arsenault, as a venture that's benefited from its location off the highway.
"[Arsenault] used to just run of out of little barn in her yard," Pratt said. "She wanted to expand, so she rented one space and was doing so well that she actually took over the adjacent space."
Arsenault said Donna's Rustic Barn launched in the barn on her residential property in Swanzey in September 2021, and she moved to Pratt's plaza on March 11 this year.
She said the move to plaza came from a desire to seek more visibility for the business, as running it in the barn on her property in Swanzey only got her visitors in the fall and winter.
"Both spaces were advertised, but I figured since I'm going from 160 [square feet], I might as well take 800 [square feet]," she said.
One section of the store houses the checkout counter, a back room and a crafting area for art classes, and the other is solely dedicated to displaying locally made home decorations by Arsenault and other Monadnock Region. Other goods scattered throughout the store are soap, custom-built furniture, hand towels and potholders.
Arsenault likes to make her business seasonally viable. By mid-July, her business was stocked up with scarecrows, leaves in orange, red and brown colors. Later this year, she is hoping to transform the business into a winter wonderland, with a visit from Santa tentatively on Dec. 9.
During the Santa event in December, Arsenault said children will have opportunities to take photos with the jolly old man in red and receive gifts like coloring banks, candy and plush animals.
"Every child receives a wrapped gift from Santa, and I provide that," Arsenault said. "I shop for all the kids and break [types of gifts] up by age group."
With the similarity of her store to others in the shopping center, Arsenault said she was "a little apprehensive" about moving to the site at first, fearing there might be competition. But then she reconsidered, with the mindset that having likeminded shops in one space could make West Swanzey a destination stop for visitors.
"The more I thought about it, when people plan to come to this area, you want to have a lot of things they can do, right?" she said. "If you're a standalone store, there's going to be a very specific reason for them to travel."
"But, if they can come and get an ice cream, get a sandwich once the butcher shop opens and shop [for home goods], it gives people a reason to get in the car and spend a couple of hours here."
Donna's is currently open Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., but Arsenault is considering staying open until 7 p.m. for the fall and winter holiday season.
As for Pratt, she said this year's ice cream season will come to a close soon —on the weekend after Labor Day— but the ice cream sales won't end there.
She and her husband are planning to open two new ice cream stands in Winchester and Chesterfield this year, spurred by the foundation she's developed at her Route 10 plaza.
"Our Chesterfield location is coming along well, and we plan to open there early- to mid-September," Pratt said. "... That location is indoors and will extend the local ice cream season in the area. We will also be offering homemade donuts and be making premium small-batch homemade ice cream as well."
And with the rest of the West Swanzey plaza, Pratt said she's hopeful the site can provide a new way to create a community of local entrepreneurs finding a home for their stores.
"Swanzey Oil has been here for years along with the ice cream stand, and they're kind of a staple in the town," Pratt said. "Now, it's kind of fun that I see the next generation of people coming through, too."
