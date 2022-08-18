20220819-LOC-Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween, the seasonal holiday pop-up store, is preparing to open its Keene location for the year at 470 West St. in the Fairbanks Plaza shopping center.

 Jack Rooney / Sentinel Staff

With Halloween on the horizon, a pop-up holiday store is making its annual rounds in Keene as it prepares to reopen in a new location this year.

