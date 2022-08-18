With Halloween on the horizon, a pop-up holiday store is making its annual rounds in Keene as it prepares to reopen in a new location this year.
Spirit Halloween plans to "tentatively open this week" at 470 West St. in the Fairbanks Plaza shopping center, according to Nikki Balles, the company's corporate director of public relations and communications. The store will open next to One Main Financial, according to Spirit Halloween's website.
Spirit Halloween is a seasonal retail store that opens pop-up shops in vacant retail spaces selling Halloween costumes, accessories and spooky-themed decorations in the U.S. and Canada. Stores usually operate from early August to early November, per reporting by NPR.
The company boasted two locations in Keene last year, but Balles said the number of locations in an area each year is contingent on what retail spaces the company's real estate team can secure in time for the Halloween season.
Balles said Spirit Halloween is hiring more than 35,000 store associates company-wide this year and anyone interested in working in the Keene store should check the website for specific open positions, which tend to change daily.
Spirit Halloween has more than 1,450 stores across the U.S. and Canada this year, The company is opening 14 of those locations in New Hampshire in communities including Lebanon, Tilton, Manchester and Somersworth. The business opened its first Keene location in 2014, according to previous Sentinel reporting.
Operating hours for this year's location were not available as of Thursday but Balles said customers should visit the store's website at stores.spirithalloween.com/nh/keene/ for updates.
