DUBLIN — "Low and slow" is the motto of Smokehaus Barbecue, an Amherst restaurant featuring Texas- and North Carolina-style barbecue that father-and-son pitmasters Harold and Dave Mielke plan to bring to the Monadnock Region as early as the end of May.
"We load pork and brisket the night before, and they smoke for 14 hours at 220 degrees," Dave, of Milford, said. "A lot of barbecue places will do 225, but the number we find best is 220. With a little extra time, it gives a little more smoke."
The restaurant will open its new location on Route 101, in the building of the former Audrey's Cafe, which was built in 2017 behind the original prefabricated diner that was demolished in July of that year. Audrey's closed in April 2020, citing the economic impact of the pandemic.
Smokehaus' menu brings a variety of Southern-style meats and foods, including pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket and ribs individually and in sandwiches, as well as side items like baked beans, hush puppies and cole slaw.
Speaking from the Dublin space Tuesday, Dave prided the restaurant's menu as being entirely his own recipes and noted he and his father seek out locally produced foods for their offerings. Among their suppliers is The Bread Shed in Keene, which sources Smokehaus' brioche buns and white bread.
"Everything is made from scratch every day — the collard greens, the mac and cheese, the baked beans and the creamed corn, which is a staple in Texas," Dave said. "You don't get real creamed corn up here often, and it's the one side we sell the least amount of, but when people try it, they're like, 'Wow.' "
The father and son have a history of working in the restaurant industry, with Harold saying he raised his kids, including Dave, in the business. Dave was delighted to note his dad's résumé includes running one of the first 100 locations of fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, in Colorado Springs, Colo., where Dave grew up.
Their family also has a military history, with Harold's dad serving in the armed forces and Dave also being a veteran, influenced by his hometown, where U.S. Space Force bases and U.S. Army base Fort Carson are located.
"I spent six years in the military, in the Navy, and then I ... was stationed in Virginia, and I stayed there for a while," he said. "That's when I learned how to barbecue."
Dave's neighbors in Virginia included two other veterans — one from Texas and one from North Carolina — who told him he was "doing it all wrong" trying to use a smoker for barbecue in his backyard. He said their grasp of grilling turned the type of cooking into a pastime, but it wouldn't become a business venture until he moved to New England to be closer to his dad, who had moved to Massachusetts.
One night, Dave and his dad were discussing the idea, jokingly, of taking the hobby to the next level.
"You've got to be careful what you say," Harold, an Amherst resident, quipped as his son recalled the moment they shared over drinks some years ago.
The joke led to the Mielkes opening their original Smokehaus location on May 7, 2017, at 278 Route 101 in Amherst, taking over what was previously a convenience store and sandwich shop. They said their biggest issue in the space has been, well, a lack of space.
"At our building in Amherst, we're maxed out," Dave said of that location, which will remain open. "People line up outside, and they park down the highway, and we are at capacity of what the building can physically do. On any given day on weekends in the summertime, I'll do about 1,000 pounds a day ... [of] total ribs, chicken, brisket and pork."
The Dublin location is poised to give Smokehaus much greater seating capacity and a bigger kitchen area, with Dave noting the kitchen hood is three times larger than what they have in Amherst.
Their new restaurant includes a large commercial smoker built into a kitchen wall, and the Mielkes enlisted the help of a friend who owns an excavation company to lift the machine into the building during the construction process.
The two originally set their sights on Keene for a second Smokehaus location, but Dave said the renovations needed to build out the restaurant made it impractical to open anywhere in the city.
"We looked at a place before we got into this one that was a diner, but there were apartments above," Dave said. "... This [Dublin] place is almost brand new, and we have $150,000 invested in this."
They spotted that the former Audrey's building was for lease last year. Coincidentally, Dave's daughter is named Audrey, so Harold said it felt like a good sign that could be the site for their next location. Harold said they're leasing the space for three years with an option to renew for an additional seven.
The restaurant is looking to seat about 70 customers with room for about 80, Harold said, though he said it's unclear how many employees it will take for a full staff. At the Amherst location, Harold said the kitchen is usually filled with 22 employees in the summer, Smokehaus' peak season for business.
"I assume [in Dublin] it's going to be somewhere in that kind of neighborhood," he said. "... We're still hiring, and we've had pretty good interest."
Smokehaus' Dublin location is scheduled to be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. But despite the late hours, Harold advised customers to "come early."
"Of all the complaints we get, that's probably the biggest — that people say they've driven 45 minutes to get to us, and we've run out of product," Harold said. "If you want everything, you should probably come before 3 [p.m.]"
