BELLOWS FALLS — Two quilters have threaded their businesses together to create a shop in the heart of Bellows Falls focused on their passion for patchwork. The store sells fabric, patterns and other items, and will soon offer classes to inspire others to take up the hobby.
Shelley Wasklewicz of Langdon and Heather Allen of Weathersfield, Vt., launched Seams Sew Together on Bridge Street in May after coexisting in the same space since last year while they ran separate businesses.
“Heather’s business is Behind the Seams and mine is Sew Expressive Quilts,” said Wasklewicz, describing how their shop name came to be. “So we were like, ‘How can we become one?’ ”
Wasklewicz said she and Allen have been quilting for 10 and 15 years, respectively, and worked in another quilt store together before moving into their shared space last summer. They were spurred to launch this latest venture after they noticed an uptick in people wanting to learn to sew during the pandemic through projects like making masks, she said.
Seams Sew Together sells notions — items like rulers, pins, and needles and thread — as well as pillow forms and quilt kits. Starting in September, she said, they’ll also teach classes both in person and online for everyone from novices to advanced quilters.
“We have a beginners class that will take place on Tuesday nights,” Wasklewicz said. “It’s a series of neat classes where [participants] will learn to make a quilt from start to finish, which not all beginner quilt classes actually do. We also have a class to make a really heavy-duty, versatile bag.”
The duo hopes to draw in customers not just from Vermont and New Hampshire but from across New England and beyond. They also sell merchandise online and ship to anywhere in the country.
“We actually had somebody in here over the summer from Chicago who bought one of our quilts,” Wasklewicz said. “The fall is a touristy time of year so I expect we’ll see people from traveling states like Connecticut and New Jersey.”
Wasklewicz said the shop is also a wholesaler for her Talking Quilts brand of screen-printed squares featuring quotes from historical and pop-culture figures that hobbyists can sew onto quilts. She said she purchased the brand from another quilter last year.
Seams Sew Together is currently open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Wasklewicz said these times are subject to change after Sept. 25 when the shop begins its slate of classes, which she and Allen will share information about on the store’s Facebook page.
