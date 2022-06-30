RINDGE — A Monadnock Region bank is expanding its reach to the opposite corner of Cheshire County and plans to bring five jobs to the Rindge area as it seeks to grow its local footprint.
Savings Bank of Walpole plans to open its seventh branch in Rindge along Route 202 early next year with work slated to begin on the new location in July, the company announced Thursday. The bank will renovate a former GFA Federal Credit Union location at 31 Sonja Drive, making use of a drive-thru that already exists on the side of the building. The branch is expected to open in early 2023, according to a news release from Savings Bank of Walpole.
Mark Bodin, the bank's president, said in an interview that the company became interested in the new location after opening a branch in Winchester last year and experiencing continued financial growth.
“What we really have seen through the pandemic is that people really are interested now more than ever [in] the local message we’ve always had about keeping your money in your community,” Bodin said. “In the two-plus years since the pandemic started, we’ve grown [our assets] ... over 50 percent after being around for almost 145 years.”
Since 2020, Bodin said the bank has added $220 million in assets, for a total $675 million today.
Bodin said the bank conducted a market study of the region and determined Rindge to be a strong location to serve several other communities including Jaffrey, Peterborough and New Ipswich. He said the bank added 1,700 customers in 2021, brining its total to just over 23,000 across its existing six branches — three in Keene and two in Walpole, in addition to the Winchester location.
Savings Bank of Walpole will lease the 2,200 square-foot building in Rindge, which is attached to a dental and orthodontic office. GFA Federal Credit Union relocated to Route 119 in April of last year, according to Bodin, leaving the space vacant. In addition to the drive-thru, the bank will include an ATM that can be used when the branch is closed.
The bank expects renovation costs to total about $750,000, Bodin said, which involves rebranding the building and purchasing equipment to get the branch ready for customers. Keene-based architect KCS Architects will lead the project.
“We’re going to add some offices to it and have a community room there available for small groups to use,” Bodin said. “That’s an important thing for us is to be welcoming.”
The new branch will be hiring a mortgage loan officer, branch manager, assistant branch manager and two of what Bodin called “universal bankers” who will perform teller roles in addition to other functions.
Dominic Perkins, Savings Bank of Walpole’s senior vice president of retail administration, said in a news release Thursday that the mortgage loan officer will be based at the Rindge location.
“We also plan to have … access to wealth management and other financial services through the bank’s sister company, NHTrust,” Perkins said in the release.
