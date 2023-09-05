Lack of affordable child care and housing are contributing to a labor shortage that is slowing economic growth in New Hampshire, according to a report the N.H. Fiscal Policy Institute released Thursday.
The report from the independent Concord nonprofit found that the number of employed state residents is lower than before the pandemic and that retirements are contributing to a smaller workforce.
“Additional labor force growth in New Hampshire is very likely to be a prerequisite to advancing overall economic growth,” the report says.
“Sectors of the economy that are likely to expand, such as health care and social assistance as more of the state’s population ages, will need to add workers to meet service needs. Having a robust, well-educated workforce will likely be key for the growth of pre-existing employers and businesses in the state and for attracting new ones.”
New Hampshire’s labor force dropped from 780,540 in 2019 to 766,672 in 2022.
Between the second quarters of 2022 and 2023 there were further declines in the size of the workforce. This decline was greatest in Coos County (4.1 percent), followed by Cheshire County (2.6 percent) and Grafton County (2.1 percent), according to N.H. Employment Security data quoted in the report.
Phil Sletten, research director for the fiscal policy institute, said in an interview that monthly U.S. Census surveys over the past year indicate that an average of 16,800 New Hampshire adults were not in the workforce because they were caring for a child who was not in school or in child care.
Center-based annual child care prices in New Hampshire average $14,235 for a toddler and $15,340 for an infant, according to the nonprofit Child Care Aware.
“High child care costs, or difficulty accessing affordable child care due to geographic distances may be causing more families to choose to curtail or forgo paying for child care and instead reduce their working hours or remain outside the labor force,” the report says.
Participation in the labor force across all age groups has shown declines since 2019, with the exception of those in the 16 to 19 age group. That group was up about 1 percent, or 340 people.
Heidi Carlisle, owner of The Piazza, an ice cream parlor in Keene, sees some of these enthusiastic young workers, but she has to let them go in the fall when the business closes for the season.
“I close at the end of October,” she said. “But the kids are still looking for hours, they are still looking for work, they are still begging me to stay open all winter long because they want a job.”
Overall, lack of affordable housing is a key factor restricting the size of the labor force in the state, the report says. Many business leaders have reported difficulty recruiting new workers to the state because of the limited supply and the rising cost of housing.
The report found that median monthly rent and utility costs have increased 40 percent statewide since 2017 and 25 percent since the start of the pandemic, reaching $1,764 monthly this past spring. It also found that the statewide median home sale price this past June was $499,450, 75 percent higher than six years ago and 45 percent higher than in 2020.
“With a third of Granite State adults surveyed reporting that paying for usual household expenses is somewhat or very difficult, economic growth may be more likely to remain slow despite the favorable national environment,” the report states.
“Providing targeted supports and making investments to expand opportunities for households to access key needs, including child care and housing, has the potential to substantially help New Hampshire’s residents and economy thrive.”
