Radically Rural, a national summit presented in partnership by The Sentinel and Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, is seeking examples of communities or businesses that have solved rural problems.
The third annual Livability SLAM takes place at the summit this year at 4 p.m., Sept. 22, and showcases innovative approaches to a variety of issues facing small towns across the country. Ideas are presented via short videos or in person. In either case, presentations should be creative to keep attendees engaged. Previous examples include everything from carbon-neutral architecture to newspapers featuring their own bar and much more.
“One of the things we love most at Radically Rural is the exchange of ideas,” said Radically Rural Director Julianna Dodson. “Hearing about so many remarkable ideas and initiatives right before closing the summit is like the fireworks to send us off full of inspiration.”
The Livability SLAM is scheduled for the main stage at The Colonial Performing Arts Center in downtown Keene. Those interested in submitting an idea are asked to fill out a brief questionnaire and send any materials pertaining to their idea to Radically Rural organizers via the Radically Rural website.
If chosen, presentations may be done in person or virtually through a pre-recorded video. All applicants receive a free ticket to the summit and those whose ideas are selected receive three free tickets. For more information, visit www.radicallyrural.org/get-involved/livabilityform.
