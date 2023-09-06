A $1 million grant has boosted efforts by the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. to develop an industrial park on 12.9 acres of land on the east side of Keene.
MEDC plans to use the money to buy the parcel at 0 Optical Ave., which is listed for sale at $1.2 million, the organization’s executive director, Cody Morrison, said in an interview Wednesday. The vacant land was once used for a drive-in theater and is owned by HL Realty Holdings LLC of Keene.
The organization plans to create the Keene Technology and Innovation Park at the site. Morrison said details on future tenants, the types of businesses and timelines are not being released yet.
On Aug. 23, the Northern Border Regional Commission, a federal-state economic development partnership, listed this grant, and several others in the Monadnock Region, among $43.6 million in funds being distributed in New Hampshire, northern Maine, Vermont and New York.
“We are thrilled at the announcement of the grant for $1 million,” Morrison said. “Funds like this really make the difference to help fuel economic development efforts in the region.
“This is an exciting prospect for not only us and the Keene community but for the greater region as well.”
He said the grant will cover just part of the cost of developing the park, which will also require site work for water, sewer and electrical service.
“We will purchase the land, recruit tenants in and do a lot of the infrastructure and building construction to allow those companies to relocate to Keene or expand,” Morrison said.
The Monadnock Economic Development Corp. was also involved in developing 51 Railroad St., a four-story commercial and residential building; the Monadnock Food Co-op; and the Black Brook Industrial Park, all in Keene.
Morrison said projects developed by the nonprofit corporation, one of nine such organizations in the state, account for about 10 percent of Keene’s property tax base.
He said the organization helps companies arrange business lending and navigate government programs that assist in economic development.
There is a lack of affordable industrial real estate, so there should be good demand for tenants in the new business park, Morrison said.
“There is less than a 3 percent vacancy rate for shovel-ready industrial sites in the state,” he said. “With supply chains becoming more localized over the last few years, there has been a resurgence in domestic production, whether assembly, manufacturing or even warehousing.”
Another incentive for a company to come to the Monadnock Region are educational institutions in the area such as Keene State College, Franklin Pierce University, Antioch University New England and River Valley Community College.
“We do have a pipeline here that can help bring new workers to companies of all industries,” Morrison said.
Other grants announced in a news release by the Northern Border Regional Commission last month included:
* Hannah Grimes Center, Keene: $416,154 to advance rural economic initiatives with local, state and regional partnerships. The center will form working groups focused on regional economic and community development challenges around housing, child care and food systems.
* Monadnock Affordable Housing Corp., Keene: $500,000 to redevelop the vacant Roosevelt School into 30 low- and moderate-income apartments, including new water and sewer lines, power, parking areas and landscaping. All tenants will have rental subsidies.
* Monadnock United Way, Keene: $499,015 for the Monadnock Region Afterschool Partnership Project to spur economic development throughout Cheshire County by collaborating with educational institutions and local businesses to build career development opportunities.
* Greater Monadnock Collaborative, Keene: $233,152 to create a two-year marketing campaign to recruit and retain a workforce. It will be targeted toward people 16 to 29, and will showcase the opportunities available throughout Cheshire County, including in higher education, early career development, entrepreneurship, and the high quality of life.
Chris Saunders, the commission’s federal co-chair, said the panel has an ability to “flexibly support a broad range of needs in rural communities in our region.”
The funding came from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and other spending authorities by Congress.
“These awards include central components of infrastructure upon which successful economies are built, and range from pipes, roads and fiber lines, to childcare programs, outdoor recreation infrastructure, working waterfronts, and everything in between,” Saunders said in the release.
