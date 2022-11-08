TROY — In the middle of town there’s a yellow house with a white picket fence, and for resident Lisa Bagster the peaceful-looking property called to her to open a clothing shop.
Bagster was so drawn to the setting that she named the new shop Picket Fence, where she stocks secondhand apparel for kids ranging from infancy to adolescence in all sizes, as well as, to a lesser degree, clothing for men and women.
“Everybody loves picket fences, [at least] I do,” said Bagster, who has lived in Troy for 16 years. “... This building has been here for years, and the picket fence has been there for years. It’s just what you see when you drive through Troy and you get to the head of the common.”
Picket Fence saw its first day of business Oct. 7, just in time for the annual Troy Fall Festival that weekend.
The building at 31 Central Square was last home to restaurant Thai Bamboo, which closed June 11 but plans to reopen in Brattleboro, according to its Facebook page. Bagster said she took her first look at the property in August and soon signed the lease, taking a little over a month to transform the interior into a retail space.
“My boyfriend’s a contractor; he can do anything and everything,” Bagster said of her partner, Courtney Davis, of Troy, who helped her convert the interior. “There was tile floor, and he ripped it all [and] there were so many shelves. We took this space that was a restaurant and we made it our own.”
She is most proud of the front counter, which Bagster said she and Davis moved from one corner of the space to another and then added a fence facade to it in order to mimic the look of the one out front. Her mother, Linda Cornish, of Marlborough, meanwhile, gave the display racks a touch of greenery.
“It was fun; the whole family was involved [in renovations],” Bagster said, adding that her daughter, Emily, 13, and her friends also pitched in.
Picket Fence’s children’s clothing selection includes shirts, pants, dresses and shoes, while women’s clothing includes maternity clothes, which Bagster said she’s happy to carry since they can be “hard to come by and so expensive brand new.”
For Bagster, Picket Fence is a chance to make affordable children’s clothes accessible to her area of Cheshire County. She said she was inspired by Tina LaBarre, who ran Hannah’s Closet, a former consignment shop on Route 12 in Swanzey. Another similar business, Judy’s Hand Me Overs, also shuttered its doors Aug. 12, a Facebook page that remains up states.
“[LaBarre] specialized in kid’s clothing and she was about the only one around here,” Bagster said. “When Tina closed, I was pretty sad, along with a lot of other people in the community. ... Then I heard Judy’s was closing and I said, ‘Why not a better time [to open a shop] than now?’ “
Where Bagster’s business differs from those other shops is she doesn’t intend to take on consignments, instead buying different kinds of clothing from the community based on the season. For customers who bring in a large number of clothes, Bagster says she’ll offer store credit, but she said she doesn’t want to be known as a thrift store, opting for the word “resale” to distinguish the purpose of her shop. She said she’s seeking boys’ clothing in sizes 7 and 8 in particular.
“Everyone has said to me, ‘Don’t do consignment,’ “ Bagster said. “Nobody wants to make the trip here, drop their clothes off and maybe get a check in.”
Picket Fence is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Bagster posts photos of new clothing arrivals on the shop’s Facebook page daily. Bagster said the shop will be closed Nov. 23-25 for Thanksgiving and reopen Nov. 26.
