When you’re running a movie theater, showtime is money. But what should have been a smooth past two weeks for the Peterborough Community Theatre have been a box-office bomb after the venue’s air-conditioning system went bust.
The theater on School Street in Peterborough was contracted to show director Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” for two weeks from June 24-July 8, according to co-owner Vanessa Amsbury-Bonilla. That changed when the air-conditioning failed June 26, leading to a closed theater and about 10 days of lost revenue.
“When I realized our air-conditioning had ultimately died, I sent out an email to about 1,000 people and let them know that we were going to be shut ... and told everyone to go to The Park Theatre [in Jaffrey] if you want to see ‘Elvis,’ “ Amsbury-Bonilla said.
The Park Theatre took notice, as it’s now preparing for a return screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” that aims to help the Peterborough Community Theatre recoup its losses. The screening will run this Saturday at 7 p.m., with all net ticket income donated to the Peterborough Community Theatre.
“They reached out to me and really appreciated that I sent all my business to them for the ‘Elvis’ run,” Amsbury-Bonilla said. “They called me back a couple days later [and] ... wanted to put together a fundraiser for us, to assist in covering lost revenue.”
Steve Jackson, The Park Theatre’s CEO, noted in a news release that independent movie theaters like his and the Peterborough Community Theatre have struggled with at-home streaming services, making the cooling failure another blow.
“When a cinema needs to shut down for any reason, for any period, it can be catastrophic,” Jackson said in the release. “We thought we could help out a little bit by holding a benefit screening for our neighboring theatre just north of us while they get their air conditioning system repaired.”
Tickets for the “Top Gun” screening will be priced at $9 for regular admission and $8 for seniors, students, children 12 and under, teachers and active military service members. The theater will also offer donation jars for additional fundraising.
Amsbury-Bonilla said the air-conditioning system hit the end of its life, having been installed 27 years ago. The theater attempted workaround solutions to stay open, she said, but found these ineffective given the size of the single auditorium.
“We scrambled trying to figure out how we could keep it cool [and] brought in a portable air-conditioning unit trying to cram it into a crawl space,” Amsbury-Bonilla said. “We realized we were not well-equipped to function if we didn’t have air-conditioning, and [people] didn’t show up, and I don’t blame them.”
She said the Peterborough Community Theatre has made only $132 in profits since June 26 but noted that the landlord has “very graciously offered to help pay for lost revenue” by covering costs of replacing the air-conditioning.
Amsbury-Bonilla said she hopes the air-conditioning will be fixed Tuesday, with plans to reopen the Peterborough Community Theatre on Wednesday to screen “Elvis” for two days and then “The Phantom of the Open” beginning Friday.
The Peterborough Community Theatre is New Hampshire’s oldest operating movie theater, according to Amsbury-Bonilla, who said the venue has been in business since 1914. She said the theater’s one auditorium has 92 seats, and the Hollywood Café opened outside the theater in 1984.
The Park Theatre first opened in Jaffrey in 1922 as a community center for plays, films and music, according to the release, and ran until 1976. It was purchased in 2006 by nonprofit The Park Theatre, with the original building demolished in 2013 and rebuilt from 2018-2020 as a performing arts center with seats for 410 people. The new Park Theatre opened last summer.
Of The Park Theatre’s special screening, Amsbury-Bonilla said, “I expect this to generate probably a couple hundred dollars, but it’s the gesture itself that counts.”
Tickets for the fundraising screening can be purchased in person at the box office or in advance at theparktheatre.org or by calling 603-532-8888.
