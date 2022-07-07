Old Navy plans to open a Keene location early next year, expanding the clothing retailer's reach into the Monadnock Region, a company spokesperson confirmed.
The company aims to open in Monadnock Marketplace, a shopping center along Route 9,in February 2023, the spokesperson said in an email to The Sentinel on Wednesday night.
The San Francisco-based clothing and accessories retailer is owned by Gap Inc., which also owns the namesake Gap line of clothing retailers. Old Navy sells clothing for men, women, children and infants ranging from shoes to sleepwear.
The company did not answer an emailed list of questions on specific plans for the Keene location.
Thomas Smith, national director of leasing for the New York-based real-estate investment group, declined to comment on plans for the store due to a nondisclosure agreement the group has with Old Navy's corporate office.
The closest Old Navy locations to Keene are in Merrimack and in Leominster, Mass., with both stores roughly 40 miles from the Elm City.
Monadnock Marketplace was built in 2003, according to Katz Properties LLC's website. The group states the shopping center spans 504,873 square feet.
