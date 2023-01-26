Clothing and accessories retailer Old Navy plans to open its Keene location during the second week of February, the store's general manager said Thursday.
The new Old Navy location will see a soft launch from Feb. 8-10, when it will be open 12-8 p.m. for store associates to train for the grand opening, which is set for Feb. 11, General Manager Mary DiFilippo said.
The store is opening in the Monadnock Marketplace shopping center along Route 9, between Dick's Sporting Goods and Bed Bath & Beyond, which is set to close. Starting with Old Navy's grand opening, the store's hours will be 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sundays, DiFilippo said.
"The soft opening ... is open to the public, but then the grand opening will have a ribbon cutting," she said.
The grand opening is also set to feature appearances from local business and civic leaders, DiFilippo said, along with an ice sculpture created by a local artist, and cookies and cupcakes from Brewbakers Cafe.
"Old Navy ... encourages all the general managers [in the company] to get involved within their community and volunteer, so we've already reached out to some partners to help in the future," she said.
DiFilippo, of Marlow, said she's hired more than 25 employees to run the store, many of whom have come from the Keene area. She said she was previously general manager of Old Navy'slocation in West Lebanon.
