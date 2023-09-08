SULLIVAN — Town resident Bianca Alicea aims to create community and support children through a bakery business she's developed that will soon feature a cookie cottage on her property for visitors to buy her desserts.
Through her small business venture, Mama Bear's Cookies, Alicea hopes to advocate for youths facing food insecurity, through her lifelong love of baking cookies, which she'll be selling. That desire comes from her history of personally welcoming children into her home through the foster care system in addition to raising her son Xavier, whom she called her "No. 1 taste tester."
Alicea began promoting and selling her sweets after launching a website earlier this year, www.mamabearscookies.shop, and she hopes to open the cookie cottage by Sept. 16, weather permitting. The cottage is at her home on Paquette Drive in Sullivan.
She's currently offering a small number of flavors like sea salt and dark chocolate, white chocolate macadamia and cream cheese-stuffed carrot cake cookies, but she has a selection of about 150 flavors she wants to pull from and swap out each season. Some of those take cues from her Hispanic and Italian heritage.
"I'm from a very large family — I cook for my entire family two or three times a week, which is 14 people usually, so food has been a really good form of communication for us because we're all busy, have kids and are doing all sorts of things," Alicea said. "So that's the only time we can get everyone to concentrate for more than a few seconds."
A native of Rhode Island, Alicea and her husband, Junior, moved to their 40-acre property in Sullivan from Providence several years ago in pursuit of a quieter life in a close-knit community. She said others in her family have also moved to the Granite State after visiting and noted those back in the Ocean State visit her and Junior often.
Alicea's move specifically came after she sold a jewelry manufacturing and design business, though she still works in some capacity for the company remotely.
"[Sullivan is] calmer, it's definitely connected more to nature here than where we ever worked before and there's also an environment here of trusting [and] ... working with your neighbor," she said.
That trust led Alicea to launch the idea of an "honor system" for Mama Bear's Cookies where she'd set up a cartoonish cottage to sell her desserts at her home. There, people and families will be able to stop by and treat themselves after leaving payment for the cookies they choose.
Alicea said she also hopes to have picnic tables around the structure so those visitors can sit and enjoy their cookies and their surroundings.
"Being from a large family, the idea that we could have somewhere to gather was really important to me, and being foster parents, we wanted something that ... felt family- and community-oriented and a comfortable place," she said.
Alicea became a full-time foster mom after she moved to New Hampshire, to give children who've faced family challenges a chance at a stable life. She's currently seeking a new child placement after a set of twins recently completed foster care with her and Junior.
In line with that mission, Alicea says she will donate a portion of the proceeds from sales of Mama Bear's Cookies to Feeding Tiny Tummies, a Keene nonprofit that works to combat child food insecurity in Cheshire and Sullivan counties.
"We're giving back to Tiny Tummies in two ways — both cash donation and physical products," Alicea said.
Looking to the future, Alicea hopes to focus on the local area first but is interested in also making cookies to sell beyond the Monadnock Region, and she's already working with Faire, an online wholesaler company, to promote Mama Bear's and expand her reach.
"It's a big project, but we're just going to break it down into little pieces and really take a lot of inspiration from what's available here," Alicea said of being based in the region. "This is my first experience with having that availability where you can go to a local farm and get your produce, meats and dairies."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.