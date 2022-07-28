20220728-LOC-Peterborough Auction3

This oil on canvas painting by British art Frderick Swynnerton, titled "Ottoman Scene," will be open for bids at Peterborough Auctions' inaugural sale this weekend.

 Courtesy of Peterborough Auctions

PETERBOROUGH — A local couple is bidding on their burgeoning auction business to take up the mantle of a previous longtime auction house that dissolved in the spring, beginning with a sale of silver, jewelry and fine art this weekend.

Tim Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @timmnail.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.