The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene, seen here Wednesday, originally opened in The Colony Mill Marketplace in 1983 and later moved to Emerald Street. Emerson Sistare and his parents are the new owners of the shop and its sister store in Peterborough as of Wednesday.
The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene, seen here Wednesday, is now under new ownership. Co-founder Willard Williams announced he was looking for a new owner in September 2021, and sold two of the store's three locations — in Keene and Peterborough — to the Sistare family of Peterborough and Dublin earlier this month.
The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene, seen here Wednesday, originally opened in The Colony Mill Marketplace in 1983 and later moved to Emerald Street. Emerson Sistare and his parents are the new owners of the shop and its sister store in Peterborough as of Wednesday.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
The Toadstool Bookshop in Keene, seen here Wednesday, is now under new ownership. Co-founder Willard Williams announced he was looking for a new owner in September 2021, and sold two of the store's three locations — in Keene and Peterborough — to the Sistare family of Peterborough and Dublin earlier this month.
The Toadstool Bookshops in Keene and Peterborough have new owners, the company announced Wednesday, more than 50 years after co-founder Willard Williams launched the independent stores that have expanded to three locations.
The Sistare family of Peterborough and Dublin is taking over management of the store's two Monadnock Region branches, according to a news release Williams sent Wednesday. Toadstool's location in Nashua will stay under the ownership of Williams and his family, and has been renamed Balin Books.
"For fifty years the Williams family has watched as the stores have grown and become deeply connected to the community," the release said. "Passing the stores on to new owners who will continue to invest in bookshelves filled with an extensive array of the best of books tailored to local readers set in an inviting shop has been the family’s desire."
Emerson Sistare said Wednesday was his first day as owner of the two stores, adding that his parents are also involved in the shops' ownership. The release said all current staff will remain at both locations — 12 Depot St. in Peterborough and 12 Emerald St. in Keene.
"We're incredibly grateful to be in the position that we're in," Sistare said in a phone interview Wednesday. "We're very grateful the Willard colleagues are helping us with this transition and very lucky to have them showing me the ropes."
Sistare said he previously served as a history teacher at Gould Academy, an independent boarding school in Bethel, Maine.
The Toadstool Bookshop was founded in Peterborough in 1972 before expanding in Keene in 1983, then Milford in 1989, Williams said previously. The Keene shop was originally located in The Colony Mill Marketplace but later moved to its current site on Emerald Street, according to the news release. More recently, the Milford location closed after about 30 years, with the shop now known as Balin Books replacing it in Nashua.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
In addition to more than 30 calls regarding downed trees and wires, dispatchers at Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid in Keene handled requests for medical aid and fire calls Tuesday, Jan. 24, including: Read moreFire Mutual Aid Log, Jan. 25, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.