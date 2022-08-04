20220805-LOC-Tokyo Express2

Omakase is an approach to dining where chefs decide what to cook rather than customers ordering specific items off a menu. A new restaurant called Kurama Omakase is slated to open in Keene this month.

 Tim Nail / Sentinel Staff

Two New York City restaurateurs are reimagining the Asian eatery in Keene that was Tokyo Express, with plans to turn it into a sushi-focused, fine-food business with fresh fish sourced direct from Japan and New Zealand.

Tim Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter at @timmnail.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.