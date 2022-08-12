Domino’s Pizza is expected to open at its new location with a drive-thru in Keene next month, the franchise said Friday, after a fire destroyed the chain’s previous location on Main Street this past winter.
Joe Zonfrilli, the franchisee who owns the Keene Domino's, said the business is awaiting delivery and installation of ovens, but plans to open next to Colony Mill on Island Street sometime in September.
“You can’t cook pizza without ovens,” Zonfrilli said. “I’m hoping for the first week of September; that would be ideal.”
Depending on when the ovens are delivered, he said, the business may not open until the second or third week of September but will be open before the end of the month.
The pizza delivery chain’s former spot at 149 Main St. closed in January after a fire at Cobblestone Ale House destroyed the building the two businesses shared with Piazza ice cream shop and apartments upstairs. No one was seriously hurt in the blaze. Piazza continues to do business at another location on Park Avenue in Keene.
Many of the Domino’s staff who worked there will also work at the Island Street building, according to Zonfrilli.
The development at the southwest corner of the Colony Mill property is owned by the Manchester-based Brady Sullivan Properties LLC and includes space for two other businesses. A representative from Brady Sullivan could not immediately be reached by phone Friday for comment on what those other businesses could fill those spaces.
