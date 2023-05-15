Two friends, who recently launched a new barbershop in Keene, say they provide haircuts with urban style and refashion traditional hairstyles according to modern standards.
Hector Castro and Ryan Cooper opened their new business, Urban Styles, on May 1 at 457 West St. in the West Street Shopping Center in Keene. Castro and Cooper, who have been friends for about six years, said they have a combined 20 years of experience.
“We do new city-type hairstyles, skin fades ...and some things your traditional barbers aren’t able to do, but we also do traditional cuts,” Cooper said.
The two teamed up to launch Urban Styles about a month and a half ago when Cooper, who lives in Gilsum, shared his feelings for the need for more barber businesses in Keene.
“We’re hearing people have two weeks until their haircut and their places only do appointments, but we’re walk-in,” said Castro, who lives in Worcester, Mass.
Urban Styles offers haircuts for kids at $22, adults at $30, a haircut and beard treatment at $40 and charges $45 for haircuts that include eyebrow treatments. For $5, people can get a hair wash and conditioning, but this service is also provided free with cuts. Other services include scalp treatments to smooth hair and reduce oiliness, Castro said.
Castro and Cooper can also perform line-ups — hairstyles that cut along a person’s natural hairline — for $10 to $25, depending on whether a customer has a beard and wants it included in the cut or just get a line-up for just their beard or hair.
To add a “city-like” atmosphere to their barbershop, the two business owners have pop culture and sports-themed clothing — which is up for sale — hanging from the walls of the shop. Castro said they hoped the theming of their shop differentiates their business from other barbershops in the area.
“We’re also selling CDs, hats, we’ve got hair products and things like ... do-rags, hair grease, [hair] picks and stuff,” Cooper said.
Castro said he got interested in hair-cutting after he earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Worcester State University in Worcester, Mass., and had difficulty finding a job in the field. Cooper entered a barber training school about 15 years ago and has been in the industry for about 12 years. They both attended Rob Roy Academy in Worcester, but met when they were co-workers at Main Event Barbershop there.
“I was going to school for barbering on the side and I said, ‘Let’s give this a shot,’ and I loved it,” Castro said.
The two co-owners are the only hairdressers in the shop at the moment, but are open to welcoming more barbers by renting out a booth to them.
“If you’re a licensed barber that has some clientele, we’re open to meet them and check it out,” Cooper said. “It’d be a booth rental, so however long they want to work is up to them.”
Urban Styles is open Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is closed Sundays.
