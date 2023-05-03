20230504-LOC-HENNESSY-1

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Hennessy’s, a new bar and grill, is poised to open within the next month at 82 Main St. in downtown Keene, the Railroad Square location that formerly housed Trax Club, Bar and Grill.

