Hennessy’s, a new bar and grill, is poised to open within the next month at 82 Main St. in downtown Keene, the Railroad Square location that formerly housed Trax Club, Bar and Grill.
Trax opened in place of Scores Sports Bar and Grille in 2019, but has been closed since last year.
Hennessy's owner, Jim Hennessy of Rindge, said the front half of the new restaurant will be an “upgraded” bar and grill, while the back will be a bar area with a stage and dance floor.
“We want to keep [the space] as is, a nice restaurant with a bar in the front and then the entertainment in the back,” Hennessy said.
The back half will host DJs, open mic nights and karaoke. Hennessy said there’s also a possibility the restaurant will host cornhole tournaments occasionally.
Through his other business, which he chose not to disclose, Hennessy said he has worked with several restaurants and feels prepared going into this new endeavor.
“I used to always joke that someday I’m going to open a bar, and this is just the right moment in life for me,” he said.
Hennessy's menu is expected to feature items such as fish entrées, steaks, burgers, wraps, salads with proteins and falafels, said Mary O’Neil, the bar’s office manager.
Hennessy said he’s in the process of hiring staff, including managers, bartenders, kitchen staff, servers and door personnel.
“We hope to hire 30 or so employees to start and kind of see how that goes for us. We’re in the very beginning stages, but hopefully we’re gonna fast track it because we want to open the doors ASAP,” O’Neil said.
Hennessy said he recently purchased a new sound system, lights and lasers. With all of those features and a stage with full lighting, he hopes to have “a little bit of something for everybody.”
“You’d be able to come in after work and hang out with your friends or come in on a Friday or Saturday night if you want to go dancing," he said.
The signage is being crafted by Keene Signworx, and Hennessy expects it to be installed soon. This is the last thing that needs to be completed for the building before opening, he said.
Hennessy chose the space specifically for how big it was and its location in downtown Keene.
“For a foot-traffic town, this is a great spot,” Hennessy said. “It’s got great access to parking, and its right in the middle of everybody walking back and forth to their favorite places.”
