For Jared Marsh, former chef of the Guru Food Truck in Keene, the missing link between the truck after he stepped away from the business and bringing his cuisine back to the public was Branch and Blade Brewing.
Marsh and his wife, Carly, opened their à la carte counter-serve restaurant Missing Link Fine Foods at the brewery at 17 Bradco St. in Keene on May 10. The opening follows the departure of Guerrilla Grill, a barbecue business slated to move this summer to 176 Main St. in Keene.
"I have a passion for charcuterie and sausages and handmade artisan-style foods, some of my favorites being my Argentine chorizo and my house bacon," Jared Marsh said. "Those are going to be my primary sellers, and I was going to develop other sausages through the business."
Other offerings include a Cajun-inspired fried chicken po' boy as well as Peking nachos, which include fried wontons and pulled chicken paired with cheddar sesame slaw, sriracha aioli and a honey tamari marinade.
Jared's first test of strength in the kitchen came this past weekend as they participated in Branch and Blade's Brewfest, which he said left him "pummeled" as a long line formed for their food.
The Marshes, who live in Hinsdale, developed the concept of Missing Link within a few weeks earlier this year when Branch and Blade notified them of Guerrilla Grill's plans to move. The business' logo, which Jared designed, features a silhouette of a Bigfoot, or Sasquatch, creature holding a sausage link.
"It was originally going to be 'Missing Link Fine Sausages,' but then I thought I didn't want to put myself in a box of just making sausages," Jared said. "I have a passion and a really great palate for different sauces."
Jared said he's interested in selling sauces he uses in his cooking in the future, like buttermilk ranch sauce and lemon aioli.
The business is centered around the same menu Jared used for the Guru Food Truck. He said he launched the truck business in October 2019 in partnership with Ash Sheehan, owner of Modestman Brewing and former downtown Keene restaurant Taqueria Odelay, which closed earlier this year.
The two met when Jared took on a managerial role at Odelay several years ago, but Jared said they parted ways in December 2021.
Jared said he had since worked for organic food wholesaler United Natural Foods' distribution center in Chesterfield, his second stint there after he had worked at the center from 2012-17, until the management of Branch and Blade invited him to make use of the brewery's kitchen for Missing Link.
He described his food at Missing Link and the Guru Food Truck as "fast casual" fare.
"I used to get messages all the time asking if I was ever going to come back to kitchens in Keene and provide that food again," he said of his leaving the food truck. "People are very familiar with it."
Before working at Odelay, Jared was a chef at fine-dining eatery Duo Restaurant in Brattleboro. The environment there more closely related to his background as a 2006 graduate of the New England Culinary Institute in Essex Junction, Vt.
That fine-dining experience was a bridge for Jared and Carly, who met 12 days after Carly moved to the Monadnock Region in October 2020 from California. Carly said she was "trained by the mouse" through working in fine-dining settings at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.
"I took a break from food, but I've always enjoyed it because it's fast paced and each day is different," Carly said.
When Carly moved to the region, she was working from home in a mortgage job but said she was laid off last July and has since been a stay-at-home mom to four children, including her youngest with Jared. She said she's looking forward to getting involved in the food business again through co-ownership of Missing Link, where she's currently handling the venture's social media pages and marketing.
Missing Link Fine Foods' operating hours are tied to Branch and Blade's hours, which are currently 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, 4-9 p.m. Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday.
