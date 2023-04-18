After a few years of transition, the Monadnock Economic Development Corp. plans to highlight its past and present projects and outlook for the future at an event at the Keene Country Club on Wednesday evening.
The Keene nonprofit has organized a “Celebration of Community,” starting at 5 p.m., that will include speeches, a bus tour departing from the country club and a plated dinner.
MEDC Executive Director Cody Morrison said the event was conceived to reintroduce the organization to the community.
MEDC was established in 1999 following a rebrand of the Keene Economic Development and Revitalization Corp. The organization has bankrolled projects like the Monadnock Food Co-op, expansion of the Keene Public Library and Bensonwood Homes’ facility in Keene.
Morrison was named its director last June and stepped into the position July 5, succeeding Steve Fortier, a former Keene State College external relations director who served as interim director after Arthur Robert stepped down in February 2021.
“We’ve gone through a bit of a transformation over the last few years since [former executive director] Jack Dugan retired in 2020 after 30 years,” Morrison said. “Nearly a year since I’ve come on board, we’ve really been working to change how we do our business — modernize and diversify.”
Morrison’s work at MEDC has been partially characterized by debt reduction, which the nonprofit began in 2020 under Robert’s leadership by postponing new projects. The nonprofit had debts of up to $1.9 million in November 2020, but Fortier reduced that amount to $1.1 million following financial restructuring, according to previous Sentinel reporting.
Last year, Morrison said the organization’s 2021 tax return listed net assets of -$932,667. He said Monday that MEDC is currently budgeting for fiscal year 2023 and has not incurred any new debts in his time as director.
“We’re continuing to get to a place where the debt is more sustainable,” he said. “Every day that passes, we continue to get out of the position that we were in just a few years ago.”
Morrison noted as another active focus in the last year MEDC’s involvement in the Bringing It Home Project — an initiative aiming to introduce 10 home-based child care businesses to the Monadnock Region.
He also referenced the nonprofit’s application in November for a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Brownfields Program revolving loan fund. The program is intended to support municipalities in their efforts to clean up brownfields, which the agency defines as development areas where hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants are present. The EPA is anticipated to announce awards in May.
“It’s a $1 million grant program, and there’s some administrative money in there, but the bulk of it is going to be over $500,000 in loan capital and over $150,000 for grants for hazardous waste sites,” Morrison said.
Morrison named the site of the defunct Kingsbury Corp. in Keene, which designed and built industrial machinery, as one example of a brownfield that could benefit from the cleanup grant. The site has laid dormant since the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2011.
Other regional brownfields Morrison referenced were the McGoldrick Paper Mill site in Hinsdale and the Homestead Woolen Mills site in Swanzey.
For Wednesday’s event, MEDC is working with the Keene Family YMCA to offer a bus tour beginning at 5 p.m., which aims to show MEDC’s previously funded projects in Keene.
James Key-Wallace, executive director of the N.H. Business Finance Authority, will give a keynote speech at 6 p.m. at the country club as guests participate in a cocktail reception. The state-run BFA works with New Hampshire’s banking, business and economic development fields to issue bonds, provide capital for startups and provide direct financing to projects around the state, according to its website.
“We’re working on how to streamline our lending processes,” Morrison said. “Later this summer, myself and my eight other economic development counterparts throughout the state will be meeting with the BFA to talk about how we can work more closely together and see where the other EDCs are.”
Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. along with a presentation from Morrison and others discussing development efforts where the nonprofit has succeeded and outlining some of its future goals. Morrison said about 80 people had signed up as of Monday evening and that he’s expecting a turnout of up to 100 attendees.
The event is open to any interested individual or business, and tickets are $100 per person, to benefit MEDC’s operations. Admission fees include dinner and attendance, but Morrison said attendees wanting to be part of the bus tour should contact MEDC as soon as possible to ensure they have a seat.
Those seeking more information can visit a page on MEDC’s website at https://www.monadnockedc.org/event, which includes a link to registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.