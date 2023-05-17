Fourteen of the 92 teachers in the running for the 2024 Teacher of the Year award from the N.H. Department of Education work in area schools. Nominees from across the state gathered Tuesday at the department's office in Concord, along with members of the selection committee.
Fourteen area educators are among 92 nominees for the 2024 Teacher of the Year award to advance in the consideration process, the N.H. Department of Education announced Tuesday.
A record 322 teachers in the state were initially nominated by school officials, colleagues, parents of students, present or former students or other community members, according to a news release from the state education department.
Once nominated, each teacher was eligible to apply to the department for the award. The candidates were then narrowed down by a selection committee made up of state board of education Chair Drew Cline, First Lady of New Hampshire Valerie Sununu, teachers who have won the recognition in the past two years, Deputy Commissioner of Education Christine Brennan and the N.H. Teacher of the Year coordinator.
The 14 local educators still in the running represent schools in the ConVal, Fall Mountain Regional, Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative, Keene and Monadnock Regional school districts.
They are Jacob Gagnon from Walpole Elementary School; Ritu Budakoti and Ian Kaplan from Keene Middle School; Matthew Leese from Keene High School; Sarah Fredrick from Monadnock Regional Middle/High School in Swanzey Center; Nicole Tommila from Emerson Elementary School in Fitzwilliam; James Norby from Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School in Jaffrey; Eric Bowman from ConVal High School in Peterborough; Hannah Blair, Emily Broadley, Johanna Kress and Kathy Peters from Fuller Elementary School in Keene; Emily Henderson from Franklin Elementary School in Keene; and Beth Sibley from Jonathan Daniels Preschool in Keene.
Each of the 92 applicants statewide will be reviewed by the selection committee within the next few weeks to identify a group of semi-finalists who will make a formal presentation and participate in an interview process. Following this, the selection committee will choose finalists it will observe at their schools, according to the education department.
Christian Cheetham, a teacher at Alvirne High School in Hudson, was chosen as the 2023 winner.
“Selecting a Teacher of the Year is an exceptional way to celebrate the many outstanding and dedicated educators within New Hampshire schools,” said Frank Edelblut, education commissioner, in the release. “The record number of nominees reflects well on the state of education and our great educators working here in New Hampshire.”
At a gathering in Concord on Tuesday, Cheetham also praised the nominees.
“The fact that you were nominated says a lot about you as a teacher and as a person and the impact that you are making in your schools and your community. Congratulations,” Cheetham said, per the release.
