Fourteen of the 92 teachers in the running for the 2024 Teacher of the Year award from the N.H. Department of Education work in area schools. Nominees from across the state gathered Tuesday at the department's office in Concord, along with members of the selection committee.

Fourteen area educators are among 92 nominees for the 2024 Teacher of the Year award to advance in the consideration process, the N.H. Department of Education announced Tuesday.

