Longtime downtown Keene eatery Luca’s Mediterranean Café is looking to expand back into its neighboring space on Central Square after The Phonky Noodle, a French-Vietnamese restaurant, quietly closed at the end of March.
The proposal went before the Keene City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee Thursday evening, where Kaycie Meyerrose, general manager of Luca’s and a managing partner of the restaurant, spoke about the plans.
“It’s really an expansion of what we’re doing currently as well as an option to be open later on one side, which would be the space at 11 Central Square,” Meyerrose said at the meeting. “While running a lounge and late-night kitchen menu, the intent is not to make it a bar or anything like that.”
Meyerrose filled in for Luca Paris, namesake and founder of the café, who was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting. Paris, who serves as president and CEO of the Greater Monadnock Collaborative Regional Chamber of Commerce, was at an event in Peterborough for the chamber, Meyerrose said.
Paris is no longer involved in direct operations of Luca’s but is a member of Culinary Journey Management Corp., FOP committee documents indicate, which is the business entity that runs Luca’s and leases the city-owned space at 10 Central Square. The N.H. Secretary of State’s Office lists Meyerrose as president of that entity.
The space at 11 Central Square is also owned by the city.
The café has faced issues with its seating capacity both indoors and outside, Meyerrose said, adding that management is interested in expanding patio seating in front of the eatery.
The restaurant’s kitchen might also be moved from 10 Central Square, where the café is housed, into 11 Central Square, where The Phonky Noodle was. Meyerrose said 10 Central Square’s kitchen could be used for catered orders, which are currently handled in the basement.
“The operating hours would change for just the [expansion] side — Luca’s would continue closing and doing their last seating at 8:30 [p.m.] in the main dining area,” she said. “But our bar and lounge would be open with a menu from the kitchen that runs until 10:30 at night. Then we would close at 11 p.m.”
No timeframe was given on when this would happen if approved by city councilors.
The Phonky Noodle, then-named Pho Keene Great, opened in March 2019. Pho, pronounced “fuh,” is a type of Vietnamese soup.
Co-owner Malaise Lindenfeld died Christmas Day last year at age 60 after facing what her obituary described as a long illness. Because of her death, The Phonky Noodle’s management team opted to end the restaurant’s lease of the space at the conclusion of its term on March 31, according to FOP committee documents.
An undated sign on the front door of the restaurant, seen Friday, notified customers of the closure and thanked patrons for their business.
Before Pho Keene Great opened, 11 Central Square housed The Market at Luca’s, an extension of the café that offered sandwiches, lunch specials and à la carte items but was separate from the restaurant. The market closed in June 2017, with Paris at the time citing a desire to focus on other pursuits.
Andy Bohannon, Keene’s parks, recreation and facilities director, also presented the café-expansion proposal to the committee Thursday and said Paris showed interest in Culinary Journey Management Corp. leasing the space again for the restaurant.
“The Phonky Noodle … closed unfortunately due to the untimely death of the owner, [and] there was the opportunity [Paris] knew coming forward because his lease was almost the exact same time as their lease,” Bohannon said.
Phonky Noodle management contacted other local restaurants to inquire whether they might work to keep the restaurant open, though the leasing terms for the space do not allow for subleasing, committee documents state.
The city asked four local restaurants, including Luca’s, to provide a letter of interest in becoming a potential tenant there, committee documents indicate.
“Culinary Journey … reached out to the Phonky Noodle to purchase all their inventory, and not just the kitchen equipment but the whole kitchen — everything that’s in the restaurant,” Bohannon said. “With the decision to renew, we looked at them as a longstanding partner. We know they had been great to us to work with.”
The expansion would be led under a limited liability company named Steel Curtain, but Meyerrose told the FOP committee the company would be bought out by Culinary Journey by the end of the expansion.
The FOP committee voted unanimously to recommend the City Council authorize City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to negotiate and execute a lease with Steel Curtain to use 11 Central Square. The council will next meet Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Paris deferred a reporter’s questions Thursday to Meyerrose and did not immediately return a request for additional comment Friday morning. Meyerrose did not immediately respond to a request for questions Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.