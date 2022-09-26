PETERBOROUGH — A gift shop that’s been a mainstay in Peterborough for decades is closing its doors.
The Black Swan on Wilton Road will welcome customers for the last time on Nov. 6. Susan Voss of Peterborough purchased The Black Swan from a previous owner with her late husband, Gary, at the start of 2001. Gary died Aug. 18 from a sudden illness, which Susan said was a significant factor in the closure. The shop was also facing a decline in customers due to online shopping, she said.
The store sells home furnishings, clothing, artificial plants and jewelry, among other keepsakes.
Each week leading up to the last day, the shop will add categories to a store-wide clearance sale, beginning with 30 percent off Vera Bradley-branded items this week. Next week, she said the shop will have 30 percent off vintage products and furniture.
Voss said The Black Swan has existed for about 40 years and when she and her husband bought it they retained a lot of the “draw” that has attracted people for several decades.
“Aesthetically it’s a really beautiful place to come because our building is a barn,” Voss said. “Second of all, there have always been really talented people doing the displays.”
Despite the allure, she said she noticed a drop in visitors over time with online retailers selling similar items to The Black Swan, but for cheaper prices. Voss said this was magnified when the shop had to close for three months during the COVID pandemic in 2020.
“We have found since then that you can go to almost any small town and there just isn’t the traffic there once was,” Voss said. “People just aren’t out and spending money like they used to. ... They just don’t have the money to spend on luxury items or unnecessary items.”
Discussions about closing the business began in January 2021.
Though the closure is bittersweet for Voss, she said she holds many fond memories of interactions she had with customers. One came in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, where she said a woman browsed the store floor for about two hours before buying a few items.
“She came to the register and said, ‘I’m a nurse, and I lost 28 friends who are firefighters and police and 911 [rescuers]. I knew that this was the first place I was going to when I was driving from New York,’ “ Voss recalled. “It made me cry.”
After the sudden death of her husband, Voss isn’t sure what her immediate plans are after the shop closes, though she said she’s looking to sell the property. The land includes her home, which she said is “too large for one person,” but she aims to stay in the area.
Voss said she met Gary when he built her house and that he was an ardent supporter of her work in retail business throughout their life together. She said she managed two stores at the former Colony Mill Marketplace in Keene, both of which he helped renovate.
“[He would] ask what needs to be done and he would do it,” Voss said. “Without him around we’re finding out just how much he did do for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.