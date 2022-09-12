Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, a Dover-based franchise, is undergoing a company-wide series of renovations, with its Keene location on Main Street slated for changes late this year.
Bob Ray, chief operating officer for Margaritas, said the company is making changes to interior furniture and decorations that began with its restaurant in Portsmouth and have also been made at its Dover and Exeter locations.
“We’re not rebranding, just kind of keeping our same feel, the warmth of it using the same art, but trying different colors, some different furniture and changing the layout,” Ray said of the effort.
Adjustments to the Keene restaurant might include replacing carpet, changing out floor tiles, adding in new decorations and renovating bathrooms, according to Ray.
“I think it’ll kind of give a fresh look,” he said. “We want our guests to appreciate the effort we’re putting into the restaurant and know that we’re there to stay.”
Ray didn’t indicate any menu changes, but he said the Keene restaurant is planned to receive interior changes tailored to the location “by the end of the year.”
“We have supply chain issues that are affecting our pace on this and how quickly we go from restaurant to restaurant,” Ray said. “We’re working on Salem, Manchester and then hopefully heading towards Keene.”
The renovations follow changes the company recently made to its operations model, which included reprioritizing higher profit periods like dinner and late-night hours and closing Mondays at all its locations, according to an August news release. The company said Monday was the “least profitable day of the week.”
Ray said there won’t be any additional changes to operating hours for now but that the chain may reassess opening for lunch again in the future. Currently, the Keene restaurant opens at 3 p.m. every day except Monday and closes 1 a.m. Thursday-Saturday and at midnight Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
The company hopes to have only “minimal disruption to business” while renovations at each restaurant are ongoing, Ray said, though he noted needs and project constraints vary per Margaritas location.
“I think generally for Keene over the course of a month we probably could do everything that we wanted to do,” he said. “That part of the plan for Keene isn’t quite settled.”
Ray said Margaritas opened its doors in Keene in 1999. The restaurant is in the Asa Dunbar House, which was built in 1785, according to the Historical Society of Cheshire County, and named after writer Henry David Thoreau’s maternal grandfather who owned the property. Thoreau’s mother was born there.
Before Margaritas opened, the site was home to Henry David’s Restaurant, which had opened in 1980, a timeline on the historical society’s website states. It followed an earlier longtime business, the Crystal Restaurant.
