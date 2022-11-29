A shelf of new comic book releases is one of the first displays customers see as they enter Comic Boom's 18 West St. space, where all the shop's comics are moving from the original storefront, which will now house a gaming area.
Newly-released Marvel comic books line a shelf in a space at 18 West St., into which longtime business Comic Boom is expanding.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
Cory Milotte, owner of Comic Boom, gives a tour Tuesday of Comic Boom's new sales area next door to the original space on West Street in downtown Keene.
Trisha Nail / Sentinel Staff
A window display adds a festive greeting to Comic Boom's expansion in the former Favorite Things Boutique space. Owner Cory Milotte said the child pictured in the tree is his daughter, Zoey.
A longtime Keene comic book and board game shop will nearly double in size after expanding recently into a vacant retail space next door, allowing for more events and gaming areas in the original store.
Comic Boom, at 22 West St., will move its comic sales to the neighboring 18 West St. storefront, according to owner Cory Milotte, who aims to turn the existing shop floor into a tabletop board-game and video-game room. The comic store's new downtown property previously housed Favorite Things Boutique, which closed in October after owner Natasha Athens was unable to realize her vision for the costume and jewelry shop.
Milotte, of Sullivan, said he hopes to create a social environment for teens through the expansion.
"There's nothing for younger people in this town," he said. "It's all bars and tattoo parlors, ... so maybe people can come hang out here."
Activities might include Magic: The Gathering nights on Fridays, Super Smash Bros. tournaments and Flesh and Blood trading card game nights, Milotte said.
The existing Comic Boom space is about 1,800 square feet, with its expansion adding 1,300 square feet, Milotte said. He added that the two properties are not connected and are managed by different landlords.
"Natasha [Athens] moved out at the end of October, and we [moved in] the beginning of November and [are] trying to start as fast as possible," he said. "It's quasi-open now; most of the comics moved there over the weekend, and we're sending people next door when they're looking for comics."
Milotte said he was the manager of the former Turn It Up record shop in Keene before he founded Comic Boom on April 1, 2007, because he'd been interestedin a career move. The shop started with him buying a small selection of inventory from business owner Mike White, who ran More Comics in Keene, located at the same West Street site.
"[White's shop] was more like a tag sale than a dedicated comic book store," Milotte said. "... I was kind of at the top of what I could do at Turn It Up."
After being relegated mostly to eBay sales earlier in the pandemic, Milotte said he hopes the ongoing expansion will revive the store's in-person atmosphere.
"I've got a good-size game collection I don't really want to sell, but maybe I can share it with people," he said.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
