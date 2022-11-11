Five Monadnock Region entrepreneurs are set to sell their businesses next week — by sharing their ideas to an audience of family, friends and the general public as they wrap up a business-education program.
The sales pitches will complete this year's Business Lab offered at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship in Keene, where the business owners started classes Oct. 6 on topics intended to help them get their concepts off the ground. The program will end next week when they present Thursday.
"The first class is mission values: getting to the core of why they're doing their business, how they're going to do it, what they're doing and what values they bring to the business," said Mary Ann Kristiansen, executive director of the Hannah Grimes Center. "After that we start working on ... what we call the 'three circles model.' "
This model encourages business owners to imagine themselves from the customer's perspective and evaluate the purpose of their business, their motivation for running it and how operations are going, according to Kristiansen.
"Then, we go into financials: budget projections, monthly financials, balance sheets and just understanding how that all works together," Kristiansen said. "Then we shift into marketing and sales, then we shift into project management and prioritization."
This week, she said, the participants went through a "dress rehearsal" in preparation for the six-minute presentations they'll deliver next week. The pitch event is free and open to anyone interested in attending.
Participating entrepreneurs and their businesses in this year's edition of the program are David Hoffman of Seward Mountain Farm, a vegetable farm in Sullivan; Deb Waldinger of Calcite & Comfrey, a soap and salves maker in Antrim; Clara Bryan of Digitalized Memories Service, a photo business; Nicholas Perra of Sapling Acres Preschool, a child care program in Sullivan; and Vanessa Gorman-Dow of Break Free Indoor Activity Center, an inflatable entertainment center planned for Keene.
To register for Business Lab, participants completed an application form by Sept. 24 where they had to give a description of their business and share when it started or when they hoped to launch. They were then asked to share aspects of their business including their mission, company history, employees and finances.
Tuition for Business Lab was $600 with a nonrefundable deposit of $100 required to attend the first class. The program took place on Thursdays in three-hour sessions, according to Hannah Grimes' website.
Kristiansen said Business Lab dates back to 2004 when it was established at Hannah Grimes as the Entrepreneur Project and later renamed Startup Lab before taking on its current name. The program inspired this year's Food Biz Lab, and Kristiansen said she's also envisioning other spinoff programs like a child care-oriented course.
Unlike Hannah Grimes' PitchFork competition and its first-ever Food Biz Lab pitch event this past summer, there aren't any judges or a cash prize for a winner this time around. Kristiansen said these pitches are all in the spirit of "going public with your business."
"It's them being able to communicate what they're doing to the community so the community can start getting jobs and ... talking about those businesses," she said. "... It really launches [the participants] out into the community in a way that an individual couldn't do and gets [them used] to people that are outside of your own network."
Those seeking to watch the Business Lab pitch event can register to attend at the Hannah Grimes Center at 25 Roxbury St. at https://ticketelf.com/events/business-lab-pitch-event-11-17-2022. The event runs from 5-7 p.m., with pitches taking place from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Food and drinks will be available.
"It's a networking event and an opportunity for people to come and hear about some new businesses starting up in the community," Kristiansen said. "I think the more people see stories like this, they can kind of think, 'Why not me?' "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.