The fish weren't biting for a Keene food market that recently shuttered.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
As of Tuesday, Jen's Fish Market at 30 Ashuelot St. is closed, and the business is for sale, according to signage pasted onto one of the shop's front windows.
Owner Jen Cormier could not be reached by a phone or text message Tuesday. The phone number for the business has been disconnected, but a Facebook page for the business remains up. A message to that page Tuesday afternoon went unanswered.
The signs indicate the cost of supplying the market and paying for the space became too great to keep the business running, particularly amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a turbulent economy.
"Bills cost money and when you spend 8,000 a week just in fish let alone all other bills we can no longer stretch what we don't have anymore," a sign read.
Another sign references a going out of business sale and stated, "everything must go" but did not specify what was being sold.
In the signage, Cormier thanked patrons for keeping the business afloat. She took over Adam's Fish Market from owner Adam Smith in April 2019 after working for Smith and running the store on and off for several years, The Sentinel previously reported.
"I’ve always wanted to own my own restaurant, so this was like the next closest thing," Cormier said at the time.
Jen's Fish Market sold fresh fish as well as pre-made meals.
Until Smith's death in May at age 58, he continued to run a wholesale business and market in Brattleboro after selling the Keene store to Cormier, according to reporting by the Brattleboro Reformer.
