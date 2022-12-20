Shoppers are rocking around the Christmas tree and throughout downtown Keene this week as they finish up last-minute present purchases for the holidays. And if a quick survey is any indication, customers this year seem to prefer gifts ranging from boots to locally made cookies and jams.
Customers at Main Street clothing shop Synergy are interested in Ugg boots, floor associate Giovanna Scimone said Monday.
"They're going like crazy, especially the more popular styles," she said. "The Ugg minis and the Tasmans [slippers] — everyone's been looking for those."
While national chains like Target and Kohl's are seeing sales slump as consumers face inflation challenges, according to national news reports, several local businesses in Keene said Monday that Christmas shopping this year seems steady.
Scimone added that Synergy shoppers seem to have greater buying power and more enthusiasm this year compared to last holiday season.
"They're just coming closer in time [to Christmas] and spending more money," Scimone said. "But they seem more excited than the last previous years. I think everyone's more excited to see their family."
Like most local stores, Synergy has a variety of items on sale through Christmas Day. A few doors south on Main Street, sister businesses Shadow and Soul Emporium, retailers that sell items like crystal balls, vinyl stickers and spiritual objects, are offering a discount a day for each of the 12 days of Christmas, ending Saturday.
"I'm expecting [stickers] to have a larger following," employee Marshall Roof said, speaking from Shadow Emporium. "... A lot of hot commodities currently are tarot cards, oracle cards [and] a lot of teas and herbs as the winter season approaches."
Roof said one apparent pattern in this year's holiday rush of customers is out-of-state visitors to the shop.
"I've heard a lot of people say that they're from either New Jersey or Massachusetts," he said. "I've asked a lot of people if they'd be interested in joining [the shop's rewards program] to which they say they're not from the area."
At Hannah Grimes Marketplace, the seasonal sales surge began around Thanksgiving, Manager Justin Somma said, kicking off with Plaid Friday and Small Business Saturday.
"I would say the biggest things I'm noticing are [customers] go for a lot of the local food," Somma said. "We have a [Keene] vendor, Karen's Kosmic Cookies, who sells really well here. Sidehill Farm [of Brattleboro] does jams and people love them, especially because there's these little jams called Jamples that are, like, 1.5 ounces and people can just pick up a bunch of them."
Other categories of local goods being gifted include knitted clothing and children's toys like wooden cars, which Somma said are always popular.
The marketplace, which sells gifts and goods from a wide variety of local artisans, got its own gift for the season in the form of a store expansion. Its floor space doubled with the addition of a fine local arts gallery behind the original shopping area, which opened this past Friday, Somma said.
"Think of it as the old League of New Hampshire Craftsmen store that was on the square, which didn't quite make it," he said, referring to the gallery that closed in the summer of 2020. "There's sculptures, there's fine art on the walls [and] we also have interesting things like fairy houses."
The fairy houses are the work of Stoddard artist Sean Flemming of Glückspilz Gifts.
"He'll come in one day soon and be there doing his thing while people can watch," Somma said.
The Simple Nest owner Rin Peterson said holiday ornaments are a hit among the vintage home décor and goods she sells, but people have also taken an interest in nisse, the Danish and Norse house elves that have taken over the business this holiday season.
"They come out at Thanksgiving time, and they stay out until Valentine's Day, but they can be used all year-round, which I really love," Peterson said of the fabric dolls for sale.
Peterson isn't holding any holiday sales, but her shop is one of 34 businesses participating in the Keene Downtown Group's ongoing annual holiday shopping cash giveaway. Since Nov. 25 and running until Saturday, shoppers can receive a card from one of the businesses and earn a stamp if they make a purchase of $10 or more. They must receive three stamps and leave the card at one of the businesses to enter the giveaway.
The Keene Downtown Group, a nonprofit community organization that promotes the Elm City's business district, will hold a drawing of all entries received since Nov. 25 and contact winners by phone. Rewards include a grand prize of $200, three first prizes of $100 each, six second prizes of $50 each and 12 third prizes of $25 each, according to the organization.
Additionally, the city of Keene is offering Main Street shoppers an incentive to make festive finds: free parking. The city is not charging for parking through next Monday, Dec. 26. The two-hour parking time limit still applies.
