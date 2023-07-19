Some of Keene’s Main Street businesses will be receiving a magical makeover next week, as stores in downtown and the area gear up to participate in the fourth annual Keene Wizarding Week, with multiple events scheduled during the festival.
Organizations like the Keene SwampBats baseball team and Stonewall Farm, a Keene nonprofit, will host their own separate events during the week that tie into the wizarding theme.
More than 20 area businesses and organizations are slated to take part in the celebration from July 26-30 this year, according to Amy Christiansen-Schoefmann, the multi-day event’s organizer and owner of Keene bakery Eat More Cake.
“We have more businesses downtown participating than we have in the past, like The Pour House, Fritz and Underdog Pizza, and The Main Salon is doing fairy hair extensions,” she said.
Wizarding Week comes right around the birthday of the fictional wizard Harry Potter on July 31. The character was created by British author J.K. Rowling, whose work inspires the annual event.
Merchants will adopt spellbinding names like “Souliver’s” for Soul Emporium, parodying the wand shop “Olivander’s” from the Harry Potter universe and will sell a variety of wands to visitors.
Soul Emporium’s sister store Shadow Emporium, which is two doors down from it, will offer letter-writing supplies, official Harry Potter-themed items and feature a tarot reader, a shaman, an oracle and a psychic medium each day of the week during the event, according to Brandie Wells, who owns both businesses.
“We have participated every year, and every year we try to get more creative and create more experiences for the community,” Wells said. “This year we decided to add a spiritual fair, so we have 15 vendors offering everything from readings to metaphysical merchandise and local artists.”
The spiritual fair, called the Witches of the Forbidden Forest Spiritual Fair, will take place on behind “Souliver’s” and Shadow Emporium along Lamson Alley. It’s free to enter and includes a witch hat decorating activity that costs $5. The first 300 visitors can buy special “swag bags” with spiritual-themed goods, Wells said.
Shadow Emporium will also offer classes on witchcraft and wizardry à la Hogwarts, like “Introduction to Witchcraft” with Brattleboro witch Stacy Salpietro Babb, “Fairy House Making” and “Broom Flying,” Wells said. The classes will be open to all ages and take place throughout Wizarding Week.
The Wizarding Week’s organizers will also feature Wizarding Alley, their own craft vendor fair at Central Square and Railroad Square. It will take place over the course of the five days, with different vendors set up each day.
Other business offerings throughout Wizarding Week will include custom Harry Potter-themed shoes available at Ted’s Shoe & Sport, an opportunity for people to design their own shirts at Beeze Tees Screen Printing, and a host of eateries brewing up their takes on the famous wizarding world beverage, butterbeer.
The slate of events for Wizarding Week will see the addition of the Keene SwampBats. The team plans to hold a Wizards and Wands Night on July 28 during its final home game at Alumni Field, where the Bats will host the Upper Valley Nighthawks. The night also includes the rescheduled July 3 fireworks that were postponed due to inclement weather.
While the game will be no Quidditch, the broom-riding sport in the Harry Potter universe, the baseball organization will include a photo booth, offer giveaways and hold a costume contest at the field, according to Sarah Velez, an administrative assistant for the SwampBats.
“I guess we didn’t realize how huge [Wizarding Week] was last year, then we got a lot of feedback,” Velez said of the baseball organization’s involvement.
That same evening, just down the road from Alumni Field, Keene’s Stonewall Farm will host “Wizarding Night on the Farm” from 5-9 p.m., where a game inspired by Quidditch, is an option along with a slew of activities. The activities include a live lizard petting zoo, life-size chess that attendees can play and a floating candle installation people can observe. The farm will also screen the movie, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in the farm’s program room.
“It’s a $10 admission to get in, but that gets you access to a ton of fun event activities we’ve got,” said Gina De Santis, director of development and community events for Stonewall Farm.
The event this year is considerably more elaborate than Stonewall’s celebration of Wizarding Week last summer, when the nonprofit farm only held a screening of the “Sorcerer’s Stone” outdoors.
“We decided to go much bigger [than last year] and create an actual community event where people could come and have a lot to do,” De Santis said. “... We’re excited because while we’re a part of Keene, we’re a little off the beaten path, so this was an opportunity for us to participate in a city event even though we’re not on the downtown [Main] Street.”
On the evening of July 29, Wizarding Week organizers hope to charm the community at The Colonial Theatre’s Showroom venue with the Yule Ball, a dance event from 7-10 p.m., where witches and wizards are encouraged to come in their best outfits. Entry tickets cost $55, but Christiansen-Schoefmann said food is included in the price.
The ball will be the finale to what’s taken a year of planning since last summer’s Wizarding Week, Christiansen-Schoefmann said, when she and other volunteers began planning this year’s edition of Wizarding Week.
She said Wizarding Week has drawn in visitors from all over New England for its enchanting retheming of the Elm City.
“The first year, we [organizers] went to Jaffrey for dinner right after Wizarding Week, and [a restaurant] told us they were booked full with people coming to visit [Keene],” Christiansen-Schoefmann said.
