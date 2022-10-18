For a hairdresser who recently opened her own salon on Emerald Street in Keene, just herself as company is enough for now.
Paige Hughes, who launched her business H+Co. (for “Hughes and Company”) this summer at 67 Emerald St., is a one-person operation, but she’s open to hosting other hairdressers in her space in the future with several salon stations available.
“My first interest is potentially having somebody be on the other side and renting one or two of the stations if they’d like, but I’m not opposed to an assistant,” Hughes said. “That’s something that’s literally just in the works since I’ve only been open three months.”
Under H+Co., Hughes is offering clients services like hair-blonding and French cutting, which she describes as a soft style of haircut where the hairdresser cuts from the top of the head down for a natural look. She also sells Kevin Murphy brand hair-care products including shampoo and men’s pomade gel and said she plans to stock Aveda-branded products soon.
The salon marks the start of a new chapter for Hughes, who said she’s worked on and off at other salons in Keene and Brattleboro for about 13 years and managed sales of a cosmetics brand for a time at a Nordstrom store in Rhode Island. She said she comes from a family of hair-care professionals who’ve been in the business for decades.
“My uncle and my great-aunt and my great-uncle own Enright & Company in Brattleboro, which is an Aveda concept salon, and it’s been open for like 60 years,” Hughes said. “I moved on from unfortunate circumstances [in Rhode Island] and picked back up doing hair in Brattleboro again for my family.”
She signed off on her lease at the beginning of April, with her first day of business July 13. The salon replaces the Dragonfly Shop, a psychic reading and spiritual gifts business that closed its doors in September 2021, according to its website that remains online.
Hughes is mostly taking in new clients by appointment and said she is booked for the next four weeks, though she’s able to take walk-in clients if she were to have a cancellation. She said appointments are available on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with optional days of Wednesdays and Saturdays for occasions like weddings.
Hughes said the venture was a labor of love for her that wouldn’t have been possible without the assistance of those closest and others in the Keene community.
“This place would not have happened had it not been for my husband,” she said. “We have an almost two-year-old son ... [who] has not slept through the night once, so [my husband] has needed to be home to get him to bed.”
She also gave thanks to Vadim Makhlis, owner of Monadnock Ford, for gifting her a radio advertisement to air on Monadnock Broadcasting Group’s network of stations, as well as Kelly Dunton, owner of The HairSpa of Keene on Marlboro Street, for previously providing her a space at the salon.
“It’s not about competition from another stylist; we’re all community, and there’s plenty of business in town,” Hughes said. “If I lose a client, they’re going to go to someone else and that’s OK, because I gain clients all the time.”
