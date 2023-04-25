Zachary Cotter and his brother-in-law Adam Rector are turning up the heat with their Keene barbecue business, growing Guerilla Grill from a small side kitchen and food truck to a full-scale downtown restaurant.
The two co-owners are planning to move their two-year-old business to 176 Main St. in Keene, which was home to Ramunto's Brick Oven Pizza until last December. Cotter and Rector are hoping to open the new restaurant as early as mid-June. They started exploring the opportunity to lease the space in March, and are planning to move Guerrilla Grill from the kitchen of Branch and Blade Brewing at 17 Bradco St., which Cotter said they moved in winter 2021.
Cotter said the expansion in area will also allow the restaurant to grow its food offerings, which will include a daytime menu and a late-night menu. The business has so far offered burgers and pulled pork sandwiches as well as sides such as cornbread and macaroni and cheese, which Cotter said will stay the same. Since moving into Branch and Blade, Cotter and Rector have offered these through a small order window inside the brewery.
"There's definitely going to be a lot of things added as far as appetizers," he said. "We still want to stay true to the barbecue thing, but there's so many good Southern food things we haven't put on our menu yet."
Moving to Main Street will allow customers a full sit-down experience with a bar and outdoor patio available once they've placed their orders at a counter area, Cotter said. He estimates there to be about 100 seats indoors and 30 to 40 seats outdoors.
"We'll have a carving station where, as you're ordering food, you'll be seeing us carving up the brisket and everything's fresh to go on the tray for you there," he said. "You get a look into our kitchen at the same time to see how we're operating back there, what equipment we're using and ... it'll feel like a traditional barbecue place."
And Cotter said he hopes to open the restaurant to larger reservations for functions like birthday parties or workplace events behind the bar area, where he estimates there to be 30 to 40 seats.
The eatery has been solely run by just Cotter and Rector up to this point, but they're planning on hiring a full staff such as prep cooks and waitstaff at the new space to keep the business running for longer hours.
"We're kind of thinking Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday we'll run into dinner time somewhere around 7 or 8 [p.m.] with our full menu, and then we'll probably go with a late-night menu and bar until about 10 [p.m.] on weekdays," Cotter said. "Then Friday and Saturday it'll be the same thing but maybe until midnight for the late-night menu."
Cotter and Rector are considering setting operating hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, after which Guerilla Grill would remain closed the rest of Sunday night and all day Monday.
Guerrilla Grill began as a food truck at the Corner of Emerald and Wilson streets when Cotter and Rector purchased the former Hot Hogs BBQ truck from owner Shana Davis in summer 2021. Cotter, a native of Williamstown, Mass., lived in North Carolina for most of his life, and moved to the Monadnock Region in 2013 from the Asheville, N.C. area. He worked at Keene bar Lab'n Lager until founding Guerrilla Grill with Rector in 2021, who was also living in North Carolina at the time. Later that year Cotter invited Rector to move to Keene for the purpose of launching the business, according to previous Sentinel reporting.
"Our five-year plan was to have the food truck and operate out of [the truck] until we could find a brick-and-mortar spot that suited us," Cotter said. "It just ended up happening a lot quicker."
Cotter and Rector aim to move out of the brewery's kitchen by May 1, he said. A new food business, Missing Link Fine Foods, run by Jared Marsh, will replace Guerrilla Grill at the brewery, according to Branch and Blade's Facebook page.
Cotter said the furnishings and equipment used by Ramunto's were moved out last week.
Ramunto's is planning to move into a building in Riverside Plaza on Winchester Street that Aspen Dental partially occupies, according to Vito Adragna, Ramunto's director of operations. Adragna previously said he hoped the restaurant would reopen in the new space May 1, but was not immediately reachable for an update Tuesday.
