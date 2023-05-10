The Keene location of the Great Clips hair salon chain shut its doors last month, according to a spokesperson for the national brand.
The business at the Fairbanks Plaza on West Street closed April 15 after opening in October 2014, Beatrice Zvosec, the external communications manager for Great Clips, Inc., said in an email Wednesday afternoon.
Zvosec said the Keene location was independently owned and operated. A note visible on the front door this week thanked customers for their patronage and referenced this local ownership.
"Even though there has been a national franchise name on the sign, the salon was a locally owned small business," the note stated. "Unfortunately, the extensive challenges in running a small business, especially since March 2020, have taken their toll and we have made the incredibly difficult decision to close."
The note said those with Great Clips gift cards can use them at other locations around the state and nationwide. The Minneapolis-based brand has franchised locations in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., as well as in four Canadian provinces, the Great Clips website shows.
Keene's location was one of 19 Great Clips salons in the state, according to the website, which, as of Wednesday, still listed the Elm City's store among others in New Hampshire. The nearest salon to Keene is in Athol, Mass., about 25 miles away, and the closest in New Hampshire is one of two salons in Nashua, about 45 miles away.
