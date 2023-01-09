BRATTLEBORO — Nonprofit organization Goodwill Industries recently opened a store and donation centerin town, joining two other locations in southern Vermont.
The new Goodwill store launched Dec. 17 at 768 Putney Road in the Royal Square Shopping Center next to Staples, according to a news release posted to the organization's website. The release says the space was formerly a Peebles department store.
As with other Goodwill retail locations, the Brattleboro shop stocks household goods, clothing, books and electronics donated by visitors. The news release says Goodwill plans to open a career center there sometime this year to provide workshops and programs on résumés and the job-searching process.
The store's retail space spans 10,000 square feet, with another 13,000 square feet of inventory storage area.
The store is managed by the 501(c)(3) organization's regional arm based in Pittsfield, Mass., which also runs six other retail stores across Vermont and Massachusetts.
"It took more than four years of searching to find this great location that has plenty of parking and ample sales floor and backroom production spaces," said Maryam Kamangar, vice president of territory expansion for the regional branch, in the news release.
Goodwill staff commemorated the new store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on opening day, after which the shop began accepting donations, the release states.
Karen Harrington, senior director of retail operations for the branch, said the first few weeks after opening have gone smoothly for the store.
"The Brattleboro community has received the Goodwill well into their community," Harrington said Monday. "Business has been steady since we opened on the 17th of December."
Goodwill's Brattleboro store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sentinel staff writer Jamie Browder contributed to this report.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.