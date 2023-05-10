WEST SWANZEY — Local grocery store Gomarlo's Supermarket recently moved through the checkout line when it changed ownership.
Christopher Then, a grocery businessman from Salem, purchased the supermarket at 765 West Swanzey Road (Route 10) from Jerel J. Gomarlo, beginning the sale process on April 18.
He said he became aware of Gomarlo's through a real estate broker, and acted as store manager until the sale's completion on May 7. He declined to share the amount he bought the business for.
He expressed interest in improving the store — including reducing prices 50 cents to $1.50 from current pricing — but not making dramatic changes, saying he's been a "local guy" in running other supermarkets in New England. He said the store will retain the "Gomarlo's" name.
"I've been in the supermarket business since I was 13," Then said. "... I'm here because I really like the store, I like the town, [and] I like the people. Everybody's so friendly and very family-oriented."
He said he's helped a business partner run Cranbury Supermarket in Norwalk, Conn., as well as Tesoros Supermarket in Framingham, Mass.
"We're adding new categories at customers' request, but we're adding a lot of organic products," Then said of his plans for Gomarlo's. "We're going to add no-sugar products, keto-friendly products, we're going to have a little bit of everything for everybody."
His goals for the supermarket also include beefing up the market's butcher shop, which is more walled off from the market than in grocery stores that allow customers to see into the area.
"We're going to open up the butcher shop so people can see the butchers, talk to them and be familiar with them," Then said. "We've added a couple butchers ... [and] the butcher shop will be opening earlier."
Then said the change in ownership did not impact current employees and that five new full-time staff have joined recently. He's still seeking two part-time cashiers.
He added he plans for the store to run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, an hour longer than operating hours under Jerel Gomarlo's ownership, but will retain an 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule on Sundays.
Then hopes to move to the area in the future with his wife, Florine Then-Mendez, and their five children but is commuting from Salem every day for now.
Jerel Gomarlo purchased the supermarket from second cousin Mike Gomarlo in 2016, when it was named Gomarlo's Food and Circus, for an undisclosed amount. The store opened May 1, 1939, on Main Street in West Swanzey and moved to its current location in 1985, according to previous Sentinel reporting.
Jerel Gomarlo could not be reached for comment on the sale.
