The Keene location of GameStop moved in recent weeks from one retail space at the Monadnock Marketplace to another.
GameStop store employees deferred comment to corporate headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.
A Grapevine, Texas-based company, GameStop is a nationwide retailer of video games, gaming consoles and accessories, and pop-culture merchandise. The next nearest location to Keene is in Gardner, Mass., while the closest location within New Hampshire is in Claremont.
Monadnock Marketplace, a shopping center along Route 9, is owned by New York-based real-estate investment group Katz Properties LLC, per the city of Keene’s online parcel map. The shopping center was built in 2003 and spans 504,873 square feet, according to the group’s website. GameStop was among businesses that opened in the plaza in the first phase of its development, along with Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Borders Books & Music and Pier 1 Imports, according to Sentinel reporting in 2004.
The new GameStop location is on the west side of the property between Yankee Candle and a retail space set to be the future location of Panera Bread after the Keene Planning Board approved a request for renovations from Katz Properties in March. GameStop was previously between Bed Bath & Beyond and Dick’s Sporting Goods in the middle of the shopping center.
A plan diagram on the Katz Properties website shows that the new GameStop retail location takes up 1,736 square feet of space.
