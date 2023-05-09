SPOFFORD — When town resident Michelle Phippard founded her hand-painted furniture business almost a decade ago, she didn’t envision that she’d someday build her brand’s permanent retail space from the ground up.
Phippard is set to open Serendipity House, a store for artwork and furnishings created by local crafters, at 22 Glebe Road off Route 9 this summer. Construction of Serendipity House’s outlet began on the property last December. Serendipity House replaced an older structure on the property, which once housed a farmstand and bakery, Phippard said.
Phippard first began selling crafts at Colony Mill Marketplace in summer 2014 under the Serendipity House label, before she moved to a shop in Fitzwilliam. Less than a year later, Phippard moved her business to Peterborough antique shop Bowerbird & Friends for seven years, and then to another antique shop ReMarkable in January 2022. In the past couple of years, Phippard had been eyeing the Glebe Road property and had pictured reshaping the property into her store.
Serendipity House’s new business space will be a showroom for Phippard’s products, and will serve consignment shop for other Monadnock Region artisans to sell their goods. She said store will also carry antique and vintage furniture she’s restored but not repainted.
“My website is full of DIY products, and the store will be antique, vintage, home and garden things and hopefully lots of local vendors,” Phippard said. “I don’t want to be repeating what anybody else is doing in the area, and I’m trying really hard to be sustainable and not buy things from overseas.”
The 2,700-square-foot space will include a workshop area where Phippard is proposing to hold art technique classes. These classes would be a continuation of virtual courses she’s held since the pandemic began where she demonstrates how she repaints furniture. Phippard plans to use the outdoor area on the property to sell garden items and plants.
“Because I have a lot of furniture, it’ll be set up like model rooms,” Phippard said. “Hopefully it’s less like aisles looking like a store and more like a comfortable home.”
Phippard isn’t currently planning on hiring any staff to run the store, but she’d be “very grateful to be busy enough” to get to a point where she needs additional help in day-to-day business, she said.
When Phippard launched her Serendipity House brand in 2014, she had been serving in the Windham Southeast Supervisory School District in Brattleboro as a mental health consultant for two years. She worked with staff to get students in kindergarten through 6th grade with behavioral challenges better engaged in the classroom.
Since the consultant position was a grant-funded position, once the funding expired, Phippard decided to take a break and compelled herself to sell her own crafts.
“My sister introduced me to somebody that had sold things at the Colony Mill [Marketplace] and had a booth,” Phippard said. “I honestly had never heard of that, didn’t know what it was, had never been to an auction and when she introduced me, it was like this whole world opened up.”
She said it was that unexpected opportunity to take up refinishing furniture as a full-time profession that inspired her brand’s name.
“I was like, ‘Well, I have nothing to lose, what if I try it?,’ “ she said. “And it was kind of serendipity — something great that happened when I wasn’t looking.”
Phippard purchased the Glebe Road site in April 2022, but she found that her ambitions of opening the store wouldn’t be as simple as she hoped. The existing building had been vacant for at least five years before Phippard bought it, she said, and a contractor’s review of the site noted the foundation to be unlevel.
“There was a lot structurally wrong with it, and it just made more sense to start over,” Phippard said. “As a furniture person, if your foundation is not great, it doesn’t matter what you do on top of it to make it look pretty.”
Phippard started uploading video tutorials of herself working on refinishing antique furniture to YouTube and Facebook ahead of the pandemic. She credited the social media engagement for keeping her business stable and helping her fund the project to build her store.
The old building at Glebe Road came down Dec. 6 last year. While Phippard didn’t provide an exact figure on the cost of demolition and reconstruction, she said the development was “way, way over budget.”
She said the interior walls will be fully painted this week and the sealing of concrete flooring as well as a front walkway would be completed soon.
“Once the floors are sealed, I can start moving my things in,” Phippard said. “Then the plumber comes in and puts in the bathrooms.”
