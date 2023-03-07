MARLBOROUGH — After the owner of a local pizzeria suffered serious injuries in a vehicle crash in January, community members are banding together to host fundraising events to support his recovery.
Trent Boehmler, who owns Main Crust Co. Pizzeria at 135 Main St. in Marlborough, was one of two people injured in the Jan. 30 crash on Route 101 near Optical Avenue in Keene. Boehmler, 51, of Marlborough, was driving a 2020 Toyota Tundra west when his vehicle crossed the center line, striking a 2019 Honda CR-V being driven east by Hannah Kokoski, 38, according to a news release from Keene police. The release did not specify Kokoski's community of residence.
Both Boehmler and Kokoski needed to be extricated from their vehicles and were taken to Cheshire Medical Center before being transferred by air for advanced medical care, police said at the time.
Kokoski was not reachable Monday via a phone number listed for her on whitepages.com.
In a phone interview, Boehmler said he broke both ankles in the crash, and a head injury led him to receive 11 stitches above one of his eyes. He said he doesn't have much memory of the moment of impact but believes an unknown medical emergency caused him to drive over the center line.
He said he was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where he was hospitalized for about three weeks and had three surgeries. He's now staying primarily with family in Springfield, Vt., as he recovers.
Sarah Long, bar manager at Main Crust Co., said she's effectively taken over managing the restaurant in the meantime.
"He is going to be in a wheelchair for a while, then he'll have some physical therapy and things to get back on his feet," said Long, of Keene. "He's out of the hospital now, so he's been able to visit the restaurant a couple of times."
The mounting costs of Boehmler's operations and physical therapy inspired Long and others to support him with an upcoming dinner and benefit concert planned to be held over the next two weeks.
A spaghetti supper is scheduled for March 15 at the Federated Church of Marlborough's Community House at 160 Main St. from 5-7 p.m., according to a news release from Main Crust Co. In addition to spaghetti and meatballs, the dinner will include salad, garlic bread and sheet cake.
Tickets are $15, $5 for children ages 6 to 11 and free for children 5 and under, the release says. People may order a takeout meal until March 14 at 5 p.m. by calling 603-876-3731 and leaving their name and number with their order.
"We're basically trying to raise money for the medical expenses because we don't know what they're going to be," Long said. "If there's any [proceeds] left over, they'll go back into the community in some way, shape or form. Trent is always doing stuff for people."
The benefit concert, organized by Kelsea Brumaghim, the pizzeria's kitchen manager, is planned for March 25 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 799 at 459 Main St. from 1-9 p.m., the release states. Area music artists including Stone Cactus, Kota and Tom Frechette will play throughout the day into the night.
"My parents are in one of the bands playing, so I'm surrounded by musicians," said Brumaghim, of Nelson, whose parents, Troy residents Stephen and Susan Brumaghim, are members of Stone Cactus. "I thought, 'What's the best thing I could do to help?' and that was what came to mind."
Susan Brumaghim is also a member of Kota.
A cover charge of $20 is requested at the door, but children under age 10 can attend for free, according to the news release.
The concert will also include a raffle for gift cards to local restaurants and several other items, including a mini fridge, children's toys and two quilts from a grandmother of one of Main Crust Co.'s employees, Kelsea Brumaghim said.
Long additionally organized a GoFundMe campaign to cover Boehmler's medical care, which had raised more than $14,000 out of a $25,000 goal from more than 100 donors as of Tuesday evening.
Boehmler, a native of Springfield, Vt., said he is a U.S. Air Force veteran and was stationed in the Middle East during the Gulf War. His culinary experience began with his first job after exiting the military in 1993.
"Somebody gave me a job cooking, and by five years later I decided I liked it, so I went to culinary school," he said. "I have since traveled quite a bit in and outside the United States cooking."
Boehmler studied for two years at the now-shuttered New England Culinary Institute's location in Essex Junction, Vt., graduating in 2000. His experience there led him to opportunities as a chef at Il Palio, a five-star Michelin-rated restaurant in North Carolina; a Ritz Carlton hotel in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands; and a Hilton hotel in Portland, Maine.
"Then, I moved to Keene [in about 2008] to open the Marriott," Boehmler said, noting he was manager of the hotel, hiring and training its first group of staff in the months before it opened. "I moved back to the area because my grandparents lived in Bellows Falls and needed someone to help them."
In 2010, Boehmler became aware of Main Crust Co. Pizza — then located at the Marlborough Country Convenience store at 227 Main St. — after a community member proposed he buy the business.
He said he was skeptical of the idea at first, but after considering it for a few weeks, decided to take a chance.
"I didn't even know where Marlborough was," he said. "The first time I went to go there I ended up in Dublin. But I bought the place, put my head down and worked seven days a week, open to close."
He moved Main Crust Co. to its current location in 2015, turning it into a full-fledged sit-down eatery.
The restaurateur is post commander of Marlborough's American Legion Croteau-Coutts Post 24, as well as a member of the town's conservation and energy committees. He said he was instrumental in restarting the Marlborough Bulletin, the town's newsletter, though he added he's not closely involved with the publication at present.
Boehmler said his restaurant has also sponsored the Marlborough Federated Church's "Free Community Meal" program, formerly known as "Grandma's Table." Through the program, the church and other local civic groups donate free meals during a month of their choosing to area residents experiencing food insecurity, according to the news release from Main Crust Co.
The pizzeria has typically sponsored the program in November to prepare Thanksgiving dishes like turkey, stuffing and gravy, Boehmler said.
"He would literally join any organization in town," Long said. "He just likes to be involved in the community."
Boehmler said his injuries are expected to leave him out of commission for at least three months, when medical professionals have told him he can begin to put weight on his legs again.
Becoming emotional, he said he's grateful for his staff and community's support in his time of need.
"My kind of philosophy is to be a part of the community," he said.
