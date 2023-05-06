Pamela Adorno has been in love with flowers since she was a young girl, growing up in her mother’s garden in Keene. Now, she operates her small business, 603 Floristry, out of her Keene home with her husband, Anthony Adorno.
“Since I was a child, I’ve been drawn to them, making dandelion crowns, collecting wildflowers for my grandmother, planting spring bulbs with my mother — there’s just something about how simple, yet powerful, they can be,” Pamela said.
The couple’s business, at 179 Pearl St., opened April 28. The shop is “full service,” meaning 603 Floristry does everything from small vases to birthday celebrations, funerals and bridal work, Pamela said.
Pamela, 35, said she takes a lot of pride in speaking with her customers and finding out why they’re choosing certain flowers and what the flowers are for. She said she uses their likes and dislikes to craft a completely unique design for each order.
Anthony, 29, serves as “the brains behind everything that is not the artsy part,” she said. He manages the shop and runs deliveries as much as he can, while working another job in IT.
Pamela said she hopes that being a lifetime local native will draw people to her business.
“It’s really like a close-knit community and people can get super customized work from someone who’s lived here,” Pamela said.
She said other businesses in the United States import most of their roses from Ecuador and California, whereas hers come directly from R. J. Carbone Wholesale Floral Distributors in Derry. She said her materials are sourced as locally as possible, allowing her to hand pick every aspect of each arrangement.
“The unique aspect of our business is that everything that I make is super customized,” Pamela said. “It’s not going to be the same full arrangement like on every florist website.”
Since opening, Pamela said, the level of response the business has received has made the couple’s hearts overflow. Since launching, they have had deliveries booked for every day and have many events on the books for the next few weeks.
“We’ve been slammed since the moment we launched, and I cannot tell you how happy that makes me,” Pamela said.
Recently, Pamela put together flowers for a friend who died unexpectedly, the most meaningful arrangement she has done since opening.
“It felt really good that I could do something for a friend,” she said. “I made exactly what I knew she would have loved from start to finish.”
Pamela built her home studio space by hand, with space for design work, a small cooler for fresh flowers and a tropical cool room for warmer-climate blooms.
“With it being just a two-person operation, we have a nice cozy space to process and design flowers together,” Pamela said.
603 Floristry offers curbside pickup and home delivery. For bridal or funeral consultations, she meets with clients over Zoom, by phone or over coffee.
In the summer of 2021, Pamela said she began as a professional florist at In the Company of Flowers in Keene. After years of talking about starting up her own floral business — long before she even made her professional debut — Anthony began encouraging her to follow her dream last year.
Now she is gearing up to donate flowers to Keene Pride for its annual prom celebration next month.
“There’s going to be a ton of community involvement, especially now that we’re gaining steam,” she said. “It’s really going to be like homegrown, your neighbor and your best-friend kind of flowers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.