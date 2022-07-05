PETERBOROUGH — Nestled among the trees along Route 123 in Peterborough, the lights of a home beside a state forest switch on before dawn as Nicolas Papoin prepares to bake fresh sourdough into bread loaves.
A French immigrant, Papoin is the proprietor of Les Bonnes Miches, his personal breadmaking label that he’s just launched with ambitions to turn it into a full-scale business. It’s a two-person team between himself handling the oven and his wife and social media manager, Emily Lambert, who runs an Instagram page promoting the label. Lambert is an artist and art professor at Keene State College.
The couple said they settled into their Peterborough homestead last year after moving from Harrisville. Before that, they lived in New York City and moved to New Hampshire in 2019. A native of Léhon, Brittany, in France, Papoin's a stoneworker by trade but has found jobs in his craft to be harder to come by in New Hampshire.
“I used to be a stonecutter in France, [and here] I’m doing some masonry things, but [stone walls] aren’t my cup of tea,” he said.
Bread is a relatively new medium for Papoin, who’s been baking only since January of last year. It began as a hobby and act of friendliness as he baked loaves for neighbors, and the more he baked, the more loaves people requested he make.
“I was wondering what work I could do, and I thought about bakeries in France,” he said. “There’s a lot of talented bakers there, and I could not compete with them if I were still there. I’d have to go back in school, and I’d have to do the whole process.”
When Papoin arrived in the U.S. in 2016, he said he found bread Americans might consider standard on store shelves to be “mushy.” He was surprised to see that different bread varieties aren’t more commonly eaten with meals.
So in New England, Papoin said he identified a niche for bread baked as it was in communal ovens that have been used for centuries in rural France. He said he held a fondness for these ovens as he helped maintain them as a stoneworker, and this inspired him to launch his Les Bonnes Miches label, meaning “The Good Loaves,” about a month ago.
The breadmaking process starts with an aptly named substance called the starter, a yeast and water mixture Papoin said makes up about 80 percent of the dough combined with water, flour and salt.
“You feed the yeast again and again [with water],” he said last Wednesday as he kneaded the starter that evening before he prepared to bake the following morning. “This starter is from New York; we know a private chef and baker who brought [the starter] as a gift for me in the beginning.”
He then makes the dough before waking the next day at about 4:30 a.m. to place it into the oven so it can reach markets by breakfast. It takes about 30 minutes for a tray of loaves to fully bake, and Papoin said he can make about 100 loaves each week.
Les Bonnes Miches bread can be found at Nature’s Green Grocer in Peterborough, the Harrisville General Store, The Root in Temple — and on Saturdays, Rosaly’s Garden & Farmstand in Sharon.
Currently, he sells seeded whole wheat and white breads made with flax, pumpkin, sesame and sunflower seeds as his main inventory. Lambert said Papoin sometimes sells rosemary, olive and raisin bread varieties at markets as well.
Papoin said he's one of a trifecta of European bakers around the region along with Gilles Gerard from France, owner of Gilles’s Baguettes in Dummerston, Vt., and Bennie Rufenacht from Switzerland, in Chesterfield. To increase production in the future, Papoin purchased two 500-pound ovens from Gerard recently, moving them to his home on June 27 after building two pulley lifts to load and unload them from his truck.
“I think these bread ovens are two years younger than me,” Papoin, 43, said. “They use a lot of propane and no electric.”
Once he cleans up the two ovens, Papoin said he’d like to sell to markets several days a week. He also hopes to launch a full commercial bakery, which Lambert said will involve additions to their home like commercial kitchen tile and three more sinks. For now, the business is considered a “cottage” bakery since Papoin uses an existing home oven.
Baking doesn’t run in Papoin’s family; his father, Gilbert, is also a stoneworker and Papoin followed in his footsteps at 16 years old. And though his brother, Benoit, was a professional chef for a time, that work didn’t involve baking.
Nonetheless, Lambert said the family has been enthusiastic about seeing Papoin immerse himself in breadmaking. She said Gilbert has been drawing up design ideas for a large bread oven which he presented the couple with a blueprint of when he visited their home in Peterborough recently.
“[Gilbert] went and visited all these traditional bread oven bakers in France and made drawings of their ovens and plans,” Lambert said. “He drew up designs and then went back to the bakers and got their thoughts. Because he builds chimneys and stone, he knows how to do this, so it’s our dream that he’ll come [to Peterborough] and [he and Nicolas] will be able to build it together maybe.”
