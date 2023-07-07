Adam Berube’s new Muse Tapas Bar and Lounge may be the second eatery he owns in downtown Keene, a few doors away from his Fireworks Restaurant, but it was his first-ever business idea that’s been 15 years in the making.
Berube opened Muse at 44 Main St. on June 8, nearly a year since he reopened Fireworks after purchasing the business from former owner Matthew Blau, who closed it in 2020 with the space remaining vacant until Berube’s reopening.
The concept for Muse came to Berube during his time at Keene State College in 2007, when he was taking a business management course along with pursuing his bachelor’s degree in dance. After earning his dance degree from Keene State, Berube moved to Orange County, Calif., until 2010 when he moved back to the Elm City. He then joined Blau’s restaurant in 2011 and worked his way up to a management position over the next several years.
“I was really inspired by the sort of ethereal dancers and Martha Graham, who’s on the wall behind me,” Berube said at Muse on Thursday.
A portrait of Graham, a famed American dancer, is part of the iconography at the bar and lounge, as Berube maintains a passion for dance, but ended up becoming a restaurateur.
“I wrote this business plan for this tapas bar and lounge called Muse and used it as the basis for this [business management] class.”
Tapas, a style of food that originated in Spain, is served in small portions and often paired with a drink such as wine.
Muse takes cues from a range of cultures, including Korean, Italian and Middle Eastern, serving dishes such as bulgogi steak tips, cozze al gorgonzola mussels and falafel, which Berube said customers can blend together on different small plates.
Longtime patrons of the Blau-era Fireworks Restaurant might recognize another item at Muse that did not return to Berube’s iteration of Fireworks when he reopened the business last year.
“Goat cheese croquettes are probably one of our most popular menu items,” he said. “It’s just breaded and fried goat cheese, and ... it was always something people had been saying to please bring back over the past year.”
Berube said he pictures people either starting their night at Muse for appetizers and light drinks before going somewhere else for dinner, or coming to Muse for dessert and drinks afterward.
“I’m really looking forward to when The Colonial [Theatre] reopens in the fall,” Berube said of the Main Street venue. “My vision is that this is going to be the place people are going to come to after the show.”
Muse’s muted green colors with gold accents and small dining area are a contrast from the more vibrant and sprawling interior of Fireworks. Berube said he sees the tapas bar as “a very intimate space” that tests the constraints of what he and his staff can offer.
“We have limited space as far as prep area and limited space for refrigeration for storage,” he said. “... It’s frustrating because we had put together a really nice menu, but we weren’t able to successfully execute all of that.”
Even though Muse has room to host only about 50 people at once, Berube hopes to hold both public and private events there like those he’s held at Fireworks and offer opportunities to rent out space for private reservations.
Berube said the idea for Muse remained in his mind during his time at Blau’s Fireworks, and he was interested in opening a restaurant at the space at 9 Court St., which at the time housed Tony Clamato’s Ristorante and is now home to Machina Kitchen & ArtBar.
“I started as a lead server, then became a bartender, then became a floor manager and then eventually became the [general manager] over the course of about six months,” Berube said.
“I had actually tried to open Muse — there were a few other spots in town that were available. I looked into it and nothing really fell into place.”
He took over 44 Main St.’s lease on March 13 from Ash Sheehan, who had opened Taqueria Odelay there in July 2014 until it quietly closed last December.
Berube said most of the renovations done to the space over the three months between signing the lease and opening were cosmetic to give the interior a “softer” appearance.
“You had these aluminum and metal walls and then this red paint,” Berube said of the space when he started. “... This bar area, if you remember at Odelay, was more of a prep area and that was really utilized for the kitchen to use that space.”
There’s about eight seats at the bar for customers to enjoy drinks, out of a total 50 seats indoors and 20 seats outdoors when the restaurant sets up a sidewalk seating area, Berube said. Of them is a communal table with about 10 seats carved from an oak log that a former Fireworks employee crafted specifically for Muse.
“It’s oak from upstate New York he sourced and sanded,” Berube said. “At Fireworks we have the communal table underneath the chandeliers, and so here, we sort of have our mini, smaller version that’s half the size.”
Berube says it is community support like receiving the table that has made opening his dream dining experience possible.
Berube didn’t imagine running two restaurants when he first developed the idea for Muse, but between operating Muse and Fireworks together, he said he’s learning new management skills each week.
“I’m learning it’s not something you can do on your own,” Berube said. “I’m learning you definitely need to be open to pivoting, to changing. To be successful in any industry, but especially this [restaurant] industry you have to be willing to create a list of things other people can do, and hopefully give them the tools and training necessary to do those jobs.”
Muse is currently open from Wednesday through Friday from 4-11 p.m., and from noon-11 p.m on Saturdays and Sundays. The restaurant’s kitchen is open from 4-9 p.m. on weekdays and from noon-11 p.m. on weekends.
Berube said he expects the schedule to change seasonally, but is hoping to have Muse open on Tuesdays in the fall and have food available every day until 11 p.m.
