A downtown Keene commercial space that's housed Taqueria Odelay for the past six years will be home to another eatery in late spring.
Adam Berube, owner of Fireworks Restaurant, plans to launch a tapas bar and lounge at 44 Main St. A sign advertising that the space was available for lease recently appeared in the window, after messaging on social media from Odelay starting in January said its staff was taking a break.
Berube said he signed the lease Monday morning and that it's set to begin at the start of April. He didn't share a name for the restaurant Monday but hopes to open it in mid-May.
Tapas are a style of food that originated in Spain and is served in small portions, often paired with a drink.
"We'll be open for late night, for dinner and then into the evening [as a] very sophisticated and refined space," Berube said. "It's going to be not just Spanish-influenced but just small plates."
Berube envisions the eatery as a place where people can have a casual drink before they have a larger dinner. Though he's still working on a menu, he said he's looking at a $12-$18 range for most items.
Hours for the bar and lounge have yet to be determined, but Berube said he wants to cater to those who "want to stay out later and enjoy downtown Keene after dark." He plans to offer dinner until about 9 p.m. during the week and 10 p.m. on weekends followed by cocktail service until closing.
Taqueria Odelay opened in July 2014 at 12 Gilbo Ave. The eatery moved from Gilbo Avenue to the longtime Main Street location in January 2016, replacing Keene Fresh Salad Co.
Odelay owner Ash Sheehan said the restaurant still used the space at Gilbo Avenue as a prep kitchen until about 2018 when a hood fan and kitchen were added to the Main Street location.
"We had our best years in 2018 and 2019, then COVID hurt us from a staff perspective," Sheehan said. "... COVID definitely played an impact on lunch business, [which] kind of evaporated in this town."
Sheehan also owns Modestman Brewing at 100 Main St. as well as the Guru Food Truck behind the brewery. He said profit margins at Modestman have dropped some from COVID but are overall safe.
Odelay's last day of business was just before Christmas, Sheehan said, though he had intended for the restaurant to remain open until the space was leased to a new owner.
"I had staff that went on vacation, and at that point we really didn't have anybody to open it, and it just made sense to close it sooner," Sheehan said. "It was tricky to be transparent because there was a chance that we would reopen it."
He said there were several other parties interested in acquiring Odelay to continue running it though plans fell through. He said he began talking with Berube in January about having him take over the lease.
Meanwhile, Berube said he's been making plans for a tapas bar and lounge in Keene for about six months but will continue to run Fireworks alongside the new venture.
"A second business is always something I've wanted to do," he said. "When I first decided I wanted to open my own restaurant I actually wrote this business plan, probably about 10 years ago."
Berube said he plans for his new eatery to seat about 20 customers outside and 40 customers inside — 30 in a dining area and 10 at a bar. Any renovations will be largely cosmetic, he added.
He anticipates posting job listings for the restaurant at the beginning of next week and holding interviews for positions within about two weeks.
"I do intend on using some of the workforce that I already have [at Fireworks] and cross-training, so the staff will be training in both places," Berube said.
And while Odelay is no longer open on Main Street, Sheehan left open the possibility of bringing back the business or some of its menu items in a different form in the future.
"I still own the food truck out back, so there's potential," he said. "Because we own the recipes of Odelay, there's a chance it may show up in one of my next ventures."
